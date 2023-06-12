Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

Entertainment

JUNE 12, 2023

Popular supernatural TV shows 

The Naagin franchise introduced by Ekta Kapoor is one of the most popular supernatural shows on ITV! The concept of shape-shifting snakes seeking revenge continues to charm people 

Naagin

Image: Mouni Roy’s Instagram account 

This fantasy fiction captured the attention of the audience with its unique concept where a sister could foresee the future and the other could change it to fight evil powers 

Image: Sana Sayyad’s Instagram account 

Divya Drishti 

This supernatural drama featured a witch, waiting for thousands of years, who was keen to destroy a happy couple to gain her love

Manmohini

Image: Reyhna Malhotra’s Instagram account 

Nazar aired on Star Plus wherein protagonists strived to fight a 251-year-old supernatural creature (Dayaan) that lived off by sucking the lifespan of people 

 Nazar 

Image: Niyati Fatnani’s Instagram account 

Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani 

Image: Vivian Dsena’s Instagram account 

The show aired on Star One featuring supernatural creatures like vampires and werewolves. But the show revolved around the budding love story of a vampire and a human 

Image: Abhishek Nigam’s Instagram account 

Ali Baba 

The story is centered around an ordinary guy who attempts to fight an evil power to prevent the forty thieves from coming back to life again 

The show featured the fight of a Lord Hanuman devotee with evil spirits in order to prevent her husband from stepping into the evil world 

Kavach…Kali Shaktiyon Se 

Image: Mona Singh’s Instagram account 

The story revolved around the struggle of a Nawab under Jinn's influence. He could break the spell only if he found the girl who was blessed with an angel’s heart

 Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka! 

Image: Aditi Sharma’s Instagram account 

Bekaboo 

Image: Eisha Singh’s Instagram account 

This show is Magnus Opus of Ekta Kapoor! The story centers on a reincarnated angel and a devil who resist their building attraction while fighting the ultimate evil

Image: Shruti Seth’s Instagram account 

The supernatural show featured three women from different generations who had attained powers! They used their powers to bring fun to daily routine and solve everyday problems 

Shararat 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here