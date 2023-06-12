Heading 3
JUNE 12, 2023
Popular supernatural TV shows
The Naagin franchise introduced by Ekta Kapoor is one of the most popular supernatural shows on ITV! The concept of shape-shifting snakes seeking revenge continues to charm people
Naagin
Image: Mouni Roy’s Instagram account
This fantasy fiction captured the attention of the audience with its unique concept where a sister could foresee the future and the other could change it to fight evil powers
Image: Sana Sayyad’s Instagram account
Divya Drishti
This supernatural drama featured a witch, waiting for thousands of years, who was keen to destroy a happy couple to gain her love
Manmohini
Image: Reyhna Malhotra’s Instagram account
Nazar aired on Star Plus wherein protagonists strived to fight a 251-year-old supernatural creature (Dayaan) that lived off by sucking the lifespan of people
Nazar
Image: Niyati Fatnani’s Instagram account
Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani
Image: Vivian Dsena’s Instagram account
The show aired on Star One featuring supernatural creatures like vampires and werewolves. But the show revolved around the budding love story of a vampire and a human
Image: Abhishek Nigam’s Instagram account
Ali Baba
The story is centered around an ordinary guy who attempts to fight an evil power to prevent the forty thieves from coming back to life again
The show featured the fight of a Lord Hanuman devotee with evil spirits in order to prevent her husband from stepping into the evil world
Kavach…Kali Shaktiyon Se
Image: Mona Singh’s Instagram account
The story revolved around the struggle of a Nawab under Jinn's influence. He could break the spell only if he found the girl who was blessed with an angel’s heart
Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka!
Image: Aditi Sharma’s Instagram account
Bekaboo
Image: Eisha Singh’s Instagram account
This show is Magnus Opus of Ekta Kapoor! The story centers on a reincarnated angel and a devil who resist their building attraction while fighting the ultimate evil
Image: Shruti Seth’s Instagram account
The supernatural show featured three women from different generations who had attained powers! They used their powers to bring fun to daily routine and solve everyday problems
Shararat
