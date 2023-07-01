Heading 3

JULY 01, 2023

Popular TV characters that were replaced

The fans were super upset as Dheeraj Dhooper bid farewell to the show to participate in a reality show and embraced fatherhood

Karan in Kundali Bhagya

Image: Dheeraj Dhooper’s Instagram

Shikha Singh’s journey as Aliya Mehra came to a standstill as she left the show to experience a beautiful journey of motherhood

Image: Shikha Singh Shah’s Instagram

Aliya in Kumkum Bhagya

Hina Khan stunned her fans as she rocked the negative role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay but due to her prior commitments, her time with the show was very limited

 Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Image: Hina Khan’s Instagram

The fan-favorite Jodi of Akshara and Naitik broke off when Karan Mehra said goodbye to the show due to the monotonous role in the show

Naitik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai

Image: Karan Mehra's Instagram

Parth in Dil Se Dil Tak

Image: Sidharth Shukla’s Instagram

Sidharth Shukla was seen essaying the role of Parth Bhanushali in Dil Se Dil Tak but he bid farewell to the show soon

Image: Gia Manek’s Instagram

Gopi in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya

The viewers were surprised when the famous TV character of Gopi Bahu, Gia Manek, was replaced in a relatively early stage of the show

Pooja Banerjee charmed the audience as she played the role of Rhea Abhishek Mehra but she left the show owing to her pregnancy

Rhea in Kumkum Bhagya

Image: Pooja Banerjee’s Instagram

The fans and audience were devasted when Shailesh Lodha aka Taarak Mehta left the show due to some issues with the makers

Taarak Mehta in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Image: Shailesh Lodha’s Instagram

Princess Yasmine in
Aladdin- Naam Toh Suna Hoga

Image: Avneet Kaur’s Instagram

Avneet Kaur’s fans were disappointed when she did not resume shooting the show post the pandemic restrictions relaxed a bit

Image: Tunisha Sharma’s Instagram

The sudden death of Tunisha Sharma shook the Internet. Thus, she was replaced in the show by Manul Chudasana

Princess Mariam in Alibaba

