Shruti Mehta
Entertainment
JULY 01, 2023
Popular TV characters that were replaced
The fans were super upset as Dheeraj Dhooper bid farewell to the show to participate in a reality show and embraced fatherhood
Karan in Kundali Bhagya
Image: Dheeraj Dhooper’s Instagram
Shikha Singh’s journey as Aliya Mehra came to a standstill as she left the show to experience a beautiful journey of motherhood
Image: Shikha Singh Shah’s Instagram
Aliya in Kumkum Bhagya
Hina Khan stunned her fans as she rocked the negative role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay but due to her prior commitments, her time with the show was very limited
Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Image: Hina Khan’s Instagram
The fan-favorite Jodi of Akshara and Naitik broke off when Karan Mehra said goodbye to the show due to the monotonous role in the show
Naitik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai
Image: Karan Mehra's Instagram
Parth in Dil Se Dil Tak
Image: Sidharth Shukla’s Instagram
Sidharth Shukla was seen essaying the role of Parth Bhanushali in Dil Se Dil Tak but he bid farewell to the show soon
Image: Gia Manek’s Instagram
Gopi in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya
The viewers were surprised when the famous TV character of Gopi Bahu, Gia Manek, was replaced in a relatively early stage of the show
Pooja Banerjee charmed the audience as she played the role of Rhea Abhishek Mehra but she left the show owing to her pregnancy
Image: Pooja Banerjee’s Instagram
The fans and audience were devasted when Shailesh Lodha aka Taarak Mehta left the show due to some issues with the makers
Taarak Mehta in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Image: Shailesh Lodha’s Instagram
Princess Yasmine in
Aladdin- Naam Toh Suna Hoga
Image: Avneet Kaur’s Instagram
Avneet Kaur’s fans were disappointed when she did not resume shooting the show post the pandemic restrictions relaxed a bit
Image: Tunisha Sharma’s Instagram
The sudden death of Tunisha Sharma shook the Internet. Thus, she was replaced in the show by Manul Chudasana
Princess Mariam in Alibaba
