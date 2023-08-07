Heading 3

August 07, 2023

Popular TV reality show hosts 

Paul has won the audience by hosting several shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, Dance India Dance Li’l Masters, Nach Baliye 9, and many more

Maniesh Paul

Image: Maniesh Paul’s Instagram 

Bhanushali has hosted a couple of seasons of Dance India Dance and has bagged 2 awards for his hosting 

Jay Bhanushali

Image: Jay Bhanushali's Instagram

The Naagin fame is recognized for hosting Dance Deewane, India’s Got Talent, and MTV Splitsvilla’s 14th season

Arjun Bijlani 

Image: Arjun Bijlani’s Instagram 

Haarsh is known for hosting shows like Khatra Khatra Khatra, Hum Tum Aur Quarantine, and Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan

Haarsh Limbachiyaa

Image: Bharti Singh’s Instagram

Bharti has gained fame for hosting 4 seasons of India’s Got Talent, India’s Best Dancer, Comedy Nights Bachao, and many more 

Bharti Singh

Image: Bharti Singh’s Instagram 

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, X Factor, and Rising Star are a few shows that witnessed Narayan as an anchor 

Aditya Narayan

Image: Aditya Narayan’s Instagram 

Sharma is appreciated for producing and hosting shows like Comedy Nights with Kapil and Family Time with Kapil 

Kapil Sharma

Image: Kapil Sharma’s Instagram

Rithvik is celebrated for anchoring India’s Next Superstars, Super Dancer, India’s Best Dramebaaz, and many more reality shows

Rithvik Dhanjani

Image: Rithvik Dhanjani’s Instagram 

Wahi has hosted well-known shows like Nach Baliye, Indian Idol, and India’s Next Superstars 

Karan Wahi

Image: Karan Wahi’s Instagram

Raghav is a well-loved anchor for hosting a couple of seasons of Star Plus’ show Dance Plus 

Raghav Juyal

Image: Raghav Juyal’s Instagram

