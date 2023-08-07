Heading 3
August 07, 2023
Popular TV reality show hosts
Paul has won the audience by hosting several shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, Dance India Dance Li’l Masters, Nach Baliye 9, and many more
Maniesh Paul
Image: Maniesh Paul’s Instagram
Bhanushali has hosted a couple of seasons of Dance India Dance and has bagged 2 awards for his hosting
Jay Bhanushali
Image: Jay Bhanushali's Instagram
The Naagin fame is recognized for hosting Dance Deewane, India’s Got Talent, and MTV Splitsvilla’s 14th season
Arjun Bijlani
Image: Arjun Bijlani’s Instagram
Haarsh is known for hosting shows like Khatra Khatra Khatra, Hum Tum Aur Quarantine, and Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan
Haarsh Limbachiyaa
Image: Bharti Singh’s Instagram
Bharti has gained fame for hosting 4 seasons of India’s Got Talent, India’s Best Dancer, Comedy Nights Bachao, and many more
Bharti Singh
Image: Bharti Singh’s Instagram
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, X Factor, and Rising Star are a few shows that witnessed Narayan as an anchor
Aditya Narayan
Image: Aditya Narayan’s Instagram
Sharma is appreciated for producing and hosting shows like Comedy Nights with Kapil and Family Time with Kapil
Kapil Sharma
Image: Kapil Sharma’s Instagram
Rithvik is celebrated for anchoring India’s Next Superstars, Super Dancer, India’s Best Dramebaaz, and many more reality shows
Rithvik Dhanjani
Image: Rithvik Dhanjani’s Instagram
Wahi has hosted well-known shows like Nach Baliye, Indian Idol, and India’s Next Superstars
Karan Wahi
Image: Karan Wahi’s Instagram
Raghav is a well-loved anchor for hosting a couple of seasons of Star Plus’ show Dance Plus
Raghav Juyal
Image: Raghav Juyal’s Instagram
