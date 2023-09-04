Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Entertainment
september 04, 2023
Possessive Heroines of the TV world
Himanshi Parashar is playing the role of Sahiba in Teri Meri Doriyaann. She felt possessive owing to Seerat’s attempts to get close to Angad
Sahiba Kaur Brar
Image: Himanshi Parashar’s Instagram
Surbhi Chandna was seen as Anika in Ishqbaaz. She tried to keep Shivaay away from Tia after their marriage
Anika Singh Oberoi
Image: Surbhi Chandna’s Instagram
Shraddha Arya is essaying the role of Preeta in Kundali Bhagya. Karan’s closeness with Monisha and his female fans irked her
Image: Shraddha Arya’s Instagram
Preeta Luthra
Jennifer Winget is known for her role as Maya in Beyhadh. She was extremely possessive of Arjun
Maya Mehrotra
Image: Jennifer Winget’s Instagram
Naira Goenka
Image: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram
Shivangi Joshi has risen to fame with her role as Niara Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She did not like Ashi’s closeness to Kartik
Tanvi Dogra is seen as Neetii Bajwa in Parineetii! She has started to hate Pari owing to her growing closeness with Rajiv
Neetii Bajwa
Image: Tanvi Dogra’s Instagram
Alice Kaushik was seen as Raavi Pandya in Pandya Store. She disliked Shiva’s liking toward Arushi
Raavi Pandya
Image: Alice Kaushik’s Instagram
Ayesha Singh captured the attention of the viewers with her role as Sai in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin! She made attempts to stop Pakhi’s advances toward Virat
Sai Chavan
Image: Ayesha Singh’s Instagram
Tejasswi Prakash played the role of Sheshnaagin Pratha in Naagin 6. She felt possessive seeing Rishabh’s closeness with Reem
Pratha Gujral
Image: Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram
Aditi Sharma is essaying the role of Dua in Rabb Se Hai Dua. She is failing Ghazal’s plans to get close to Haider
Dua Akhtar
Image: Aditi Sharma’s Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.