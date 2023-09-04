Heading 3

Possessive Heroines of the TV world 

Himanshi Parashar is playing the role of Sahiba in Teri Meri Doriyaann. She felt possessive owing to Seerat’s attempts to get close to Angad 

 Sahiba Kaur Brar 

Image: Himanshi Parashar’s Instagram

Surbhi Chandna was seen as Anika in Ishqbaaz. She tried to keep Shivaay away from Tia after their marriage 

Anika Singh Oberoi 

Image: Surbhi Chandna’s Instagram 

Shraddha Arya is essaying the role of Preeta in Kundali Bhagya. Karan’s closeness with Monisha and his female fans irked her 

Image: Shraddha Arya’s Instagram 

Preeta Luthra 

Jennifer Winget is known for her role as Maya in Beyhadh. She was extremely possessive of Arjun 

Maya Mehrotra 

Image: Jennifer Winget’s Instagram 

Naira Goenka 

Image: Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram 

Shivangi Joshi has risen to fame with her role as Niara Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She did not like Ashi’s closeness to Kartik 

Tanvi Dogra is seen as Neetii Bajwa in Parineetii! She has started to hate Pari owing to her growing closeness with Rajiv 

 Neetii Bajwa 

Image: Tanvi Dogra’s Instagram 

Alice Kaushik was seen as Raavi Pandya in Pandya Store. She disliked Shiva’s liking toward Arushi 

Raavi Pandya

Image: Alice Kaushik’s Instagram 

Ayesha Singh captured the attention of the viewers with her role as Sai in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin! She made attempts to stop Pakhi’s advances toward Virat 

Sai Chavan 

Image: Ayesha Singh’s Instagram 

Tejasswi Prakash played the role of Sheshnaagin Pratha in Naagin 6. She felt possessive seeing Rishabh’s closeness with Reem 

Pratha Gujral 

Image: Tejasswi Prakash’s Instagram 

Aditi Sharma is essaying the role of Dua in Rabb Se Hai Dua. She is failing Ghazal’s plans to get close to Haider

Dua Akhtar 

Image: Aditi Sharma’s Instagram 

