Nikita Vishwakarma

Entertainment

January 12, 2024

Pout poses ft Karan Johar

Karan Johar shows a subtle pout, adding class to his overall tuxedo look

Pout Perfection

Image- Karan Johar’s Instagram

Karan Johar masters the art of effortless charm with his sassy pout

Image- Karan Johar’s Instagram

Sassy Pout 

Casual chic or red carpet glam, Karan Johar's pout steals the show every time

Image- Karan Johar’s Instagram

Glasses On, Pout Game On

A dash of charisma, a touch of style - Karan Johar's pout game is always on point

Embrace Your Inner Diva Pout

Image- Karan Johar’s Instagram

From boardroom meetings to star-studded events, Karan Johar adds flair with a charismatic pout

Glamorous Pout 

Image- Karan Johar’s Instagram

Pout like you mean it! Karan Johar effortlessly blends class and attitude

 Pout to be Bold and Beautiful

Image- Karan Johar’s Instagram

No one just Karan Johar showing us the wedding scene pout in his traditional style

Pout for every occasion

Image- Karan Johar’s Instagram

Where fashion meets expression - Karan Johar's signature pout steals the spotlight

Mastering the Art of a Pout

Image- Karan Johar’s Instagram

In a world of trends, Karan Johar’s fit sets the standard high with a touch of stylish pout

Insta-Worthy Pout

Image- Karan Johar’s Instagram

Effortless Charm

Image- Karan Johar’s Instagram

Karan Johar, a vision of charisma, where every look is a masterpiece and every pout, a stroke of pure style

