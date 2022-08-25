Heading 3
Power couple feat. Shahid Kapoor & Mira
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
They look so cute together and often indulge in social media PDA
Cute couple
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Shahid and Mira never fail to give couple goals to their fans
Goofiest together
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
This selfie of Shahid and Mira proves that mornings become better with the right person
Mornings with you
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
We are in love with this happy, candid photo of the power couple
To happy days
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Mira never leaves her main man and this photo has our hearts
Sweet kisses
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
Eyes never lie
Shahid and Mira cannot take their eyes off each other. EVER!
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Here, the couple twinned in black outfits and stunned everyone
Twinning is winning
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
Shahid is cutely wrapped around her lady love’s arms and our hearts are beating faster
Won’t let you go
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
They are travel junkies and often go on vacations to spend quality time
Power couple
Image: Mira Rajput Instagram
This photo was taken when Shahid and Mira got hitched!
Always together
