Power couple feat. Shahid Kapoor & Mira

 Anjali Sinha

AUGUST 25, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

They look so cute together and often indulge in social media PDA

Cute couple

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Shahid and Mira never fail to give couple goals to their fans

Goofiest together

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

This selfie of Shahid and Mira proves that mornings become better with the right person

Mornings with you

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

We are in love with this happy, candid photo of the power couple

To happy days

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Mira never leaves her main man and this photo has our hearts

Sweet kisses

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

Eyes never lie

Shahid and Mira cannot take their eyes off each other. EVER!

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Here, the couple twinned in black outfits and stunned everyone

Twinning is winning

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

Shahid is cutely wrapped around her lady love’s arms and our hearts are beating faster

Won’t let you go

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

They are travel junkies and often go on vacations to spend quality time

Power couple

Image: Mira Rajput Instagram

This photo was taken when Shahid and Mira got hitched!

Always together

