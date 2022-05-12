Entertainment

Power couple- Mahesh Babu & Namrata

Tollywood power couple

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are the most sought-after couple, who have time and again given major relationship & family goals to their fans

It was love, at first sight, Mahesh Babu and Namrata who met each other in 2000 at the mahurat of their film Vamsi. The two fell in love with each other eventually after spending good time together

Love story

The Tollywood's favourite couple took wedding vows on 10th February 2005 in Mumbai

Wedlock

Mahesh Babu and Namrata were blessed with the first kid, Gautham in 2006 and daughter Sitara in 2012

Cute family

Namrata Shirodkar indulging in some PDA as she kissed her husband Mahesh Babu on the cheek in this throwback pic

Recipe for a perfect marriage is just a kiss

Mahesh Babu showered birthday love on his wife by planting a kiss on her head as she flaunted a happy smile

Love for wifey

The former Miss India shared a rather loved-up and mushy photo featuring her and Mahesh, as the two embrace each other

Mad in love

Exploring together

The couple always makes sure to spend time with each other by going on holidays. Their Instagram feed is all about vacation goals

Cuddles in each other arms

Mahesh and Namrata wrapped up in each other's arms as their daughter clicked this candid pic shows what a power couple they make

