priyanka Goud
MAY 12, 2022
Power couple- Mahesh Babu & Namrata
Tollywood power couple
Image: Namrata Shirodkar Instagram
Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are the most sought-after couple, who have time and again given major relationship & family goals to their fans
It was love, at first sight, Mahesh Babu and Namrata who met each other in 2000 at the mahurat of their film Vamsi. The two fell in love with each other eventually after spending good time together
Image: Namrata Shirodkar Instagram
Love story
The Tollywood's favourite couple took wedding vows on 10th February 2005 in Mumbai
Wedlock
Image: Namrata Shirodkar Instagram
Mahesh Babu and Namrata were blessed with the first kid, Gautham in 2006 and daughter Sitara in 2012
Image: Namrata Shirodkar Instagram
Cute family
Image: Namrata Shirodkar Instagram
Namrata Shirodkar indulging in some PDA as she kissed her husband Mahesh Babu on the cheek in this throwback pic
Recipe for a perfect marriage is just a kiss
Image; Mahesh Babu Instagram
Mahesh Babu showered birthday love on his wife by planting a kiss on her head as she flaunted a happy smile
Love for wifey
Image: Namrata Shirodkar Instagram
The former Miss India shared a rather loved-up and mushy photo featuring her and Mahesh, as the two embrace each other
Mad in love
Image: Namrata Shirodkar Instagram
Exploring together
The couple always makes sure to spend time with each other by going on holidays. Their Instagram feed is all about vacation goals
Image: Namrata Shirodkar Instagram
Cuddles in each other arms
Mahesh and Namrata wrapped up in each other's arms as their daughter clicked this candid pic shows what a power couple they make
