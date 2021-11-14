Nov 14, 2021
The Power Couple: Ranveer and Deepika
Author: Akshat Sundrani
Bollywood’s Bajirao and Mastani tied the knot on November 14, 2018. DeepVeer’s wedding was nothing less than royal in its splendourImage: Errikos Andreou
The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary with their family at the Sri Venkateswara Swami Vaari Temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh and went to the Golden Temple in Amritsar post that
First anniversaryImage: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Ranveer and Deepika have shown their respect for each other's religions by marrying in two ceremonies and then celebrating their anniversary at both temples
Mutual respectImage: Ranveer Singh Instagram
The adorable and equally tantalising pair have starred together in superhit films like Goliyon ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and PadmaavatImage: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Their chemistry is undeniable, whether it's on or off-screen. Ranveer and Deepika, both, share an insane energy
ChemistryImage: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Deepika and Ranveer are, both, celebrated artists, individually and together. They are at the pinnacle of the industry
ProfessionImage: Ranveer Singh Instagram
While Deepika made her Instagram account quite professional last year, Ranveer prefers to keep it very candid and often uploads pictures of his better half (DP does this too!), which is adored by DeepVeer fans
Social mediaImage: Ranveer Singh Instagram
The duo will next be seen in Kabir Khan's 83, which is slated to hit theatres in Christmas week
Upcoming flickImage: IMDb
