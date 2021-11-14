Nov 14, 2021

The Power Couple: Ranveer and Deepika 

Author: Akshat Sundrani

Bollywood’s Bajirao and Mastani tied the knot on November 14, 2018. DeepVeer’s wedding was nothing less than royal in its splendour

Image: Errikos Andreou

The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary with their family at the Sri Venkateswara Swami Vaari Temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh and went to the Golden Temple in Amritsar post that

First anniversary

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Ranveer and Deepika have shown their respect for each other's religions by marrying in two ceremonies and then celebrating their anniversary at both temples

Mutual respect

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

The adorable and equally tantalising pair have starred together in superhit films like Goliyon ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Their chemistry is undeniable, whether it's on or off-screen. Ranveer and Deepika, both, share an insane energy

Chemistry

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Deepika and Ranveer are, both, celebrated artists, individually and together. They are at the pinnacle of the industry

Profession

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

While Deepika made her Instagram account quite professional last year, Ranveer prefers to keep it very candid and often uploads pictures of his better half (DP does this too!), which is adored by DeepVeer fans

Social media

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

The duo will next be seen in Kabir Khan's 83, which is slated to hit theatres in Christmas week

Upcoming flick

Image: IMDb

