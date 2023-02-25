Heading 3

Akriti Anand

ENTERTAINMENT

FEB 25, 2023

Power couples of Bollywood

The couple has been going strong for many years and still gives us major couple goals

Image: Pinkvilla

 Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri

Image: Pinkvilla


They have always raised the benchmark and given everyone serious relationship goals

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

There are very few people who make us believe in true love and this couple is one of them

Image: Pinkvilla

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

The couple often shares cutesy pictures and don’t shy away from flaunting their mushy romance

Image: Pinkvilla

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

They are madly in love with each other. Their beautiful pictures on social media is proof

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Priyanka Chopra Instagram

 Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Despite coming from different cultures, both equally respect each other’s roots and celebrate everything

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

The couple has recently got married and has been giving us some major couple goals

Both look really good with each other and fans also love them a lot

Image: Pinkvilla

Ajay Devgn and Kajol

Seeing them we all have believed that age is just a number when it comes to love

Image: Pinkvilla 

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

