Powerful acting by

Alia, Deepika & more

Anjali Sinha

SEPT 14, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia has proved herself time and again but her portrayal of Gangu in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film is one of her best till date

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika Padukone
in Padmaavat

DP is one of the best actresses in the country. Her portrayal of Padmaavati in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film is one of the best roles she has played

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka Sharma in NH10

The actress gave goosebumps with her acting prowess in the film NH10

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

Vidya Balan in The Dirty Picture

She has proved her mettle in several movies but The Dirty Picture put her on the pedestal, owing to realistic acting and powerful dialogue delivery

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

In her debut film, Bhumi proved herself as one of the best actors. She also gained around 30 kg to fit in the role

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti Sanon in Mimi

She surprised with her amazing performance in the film Mimi, co-starring Pankaj Tripathi

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

She played the titular role in the biographical thriller and won everyone's hearts

Sonam Kapoor in Neerja

Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram

Taapsee Pannu in Thappad

With wonderful acting and amazing storyline, Taapsee made a mark for herself in the movie

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor in Gunjan Saxena

She was hailed for her acting prowess in the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra in Barfi

Everyone loved PeeCee in the film and her top notch acting skills

