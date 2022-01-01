Powerful acting by
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi
Alia has proved herself time and again but her portrayal of Gangu in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film is one of her best till date
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika Padukone
in Padmaavat
DP is one of the best actresses in the country. Her portrayal of Padmaavati in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film is one of the best roles she has played
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka Sharma in NH10
The actress gave goosebumps with her acting prowess in the film NH10
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
Vidya Balan in The Dirty Picture
She has proved her mettle in several movies but The Dirty Picture put her on the pedestal, owing to realistic acting and powerful dialogue delivery
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi Pednekar in Dum Laga Ke Haisha
In her debut film, Bhumi proved herself as one of the best actors. She also gained around 30 kg to fit in the role
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti Sanon in Mimi
She surprised with her amazing performance in the film Mimi, co-starring Pankaj Tripathi
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
She played the titular role in the biographical thriller and won everyone's hearts
Sonam Kapoor in Neerja
Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram
Taapsee Pannu in Thappad
With wonderful acting and amazing storyline, Taapsee made a mark for herself in the movie
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor in Gunjan Saxena
She was hailed for her acting prowess in the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka Chopra in Barfi
Everyone loved PeeCee in the film and her top notch acting skills
