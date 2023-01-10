JAN 10, 2023

Heading 3

Powerful father-son duos from South

Image: Instagram

The South film industry is being ruled by some prominent father-and-son duos, here is a list...

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan are undoubtedly one of the most adored father-son duos in Tollywood. The fans love to see them together both on and off the screen

Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan

Image: Twitter

Another promising duo from Tollywood, Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya also make the fans skip a heartbeat whenever they make an appearance together

Nagarjuna-Naga Chaitanya

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

From Tollywood to Mollywood, Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan have been winning hearts for years now

Mammootty-Dulquer Salmaan 

Image: Kalidas Jayaram Instagram

The Tamil film industry also has several bankable father-son combos and Jayaram and Jayaram Kalidas are definitely on top of the list

Jayaram-Jayaram Kalidas 

Image: Pranav Mohanlal Instagram

Superstar Mohanlal and his son Pranav Mohanlal also share an extremely strong bond and are often seen supporting each other professionally as well

Mohanlal-Pranav Mohanlal

Image: Akhil Akkineni Instagram

Nagarjuna has two sons and his younger one, Akhil Akkineni has made a strong name for himself in the world of cinema

Nagarjuna-Akhil Akkineni

Image: Gautham Karthik Instagram

Karthik ruled Kollywood in the 80s and 90s. He was seen sharing screen space with his son Gautam Karthik in the 2018 drama, Mr Chandramouli.

Karthik and Gautham Karthik

Image: Dhruv Vikram Instagram

Kollywood stars Chiyaan Vikram and Dhruv Vikram have also delivered some promising performances over the years.

Chiyaan Vikram and Dhruv Vikram

Image: Arun Vijay Instagram

Vijayakumar and Arun Vijay recently graced the silver screen together in the 2022 family drama, Oh my Dog.

Vijayakumar and Arun Vijay 

