JAN 10, 2023
Powerful father-son duos from South
Image: Instagram
The South film industry is being ruled by some prominent father-and-son duos, here is a list...
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan are undoubtedly one of the most adored father-son duos in Tollywood. The fans love to see them together both on and off the screen
Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan
Image: Twitter
Another promising duo from Tollywood, Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya also make the fans skip a heartbeat whenever they make an appearance together
Nagarjuna-Naga Chaitanya
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
From Tollywood to Mollywood, Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan have been winning hearts for years now
Mammootty-Dulquer Salmaan
Image: Kalidas Jayaram Instagram
The Tamil film industry also has several bankable father-son combos and Jayaram and Jayaram Kalidas are definitely on top of the list
Jayaram-Jayaram Kalidas
Image: Pranav Mohanlal Instagram
Superstar Mohanlal and his son Pranav Mohanlal also share an extremely strong bond and are often seen supporting each other professionally as well
Mohanlal-Pranav Mohanlal
Image: Akhil Akkineni Instagram
Nagarjuna has two sons and his younger one, Akhil Akkineni has made a strong name for himself in the world of cinema
Nagarjuna-Akhil Akkineni
Image: Gautham Karthik Instagram
Karthik ruled Kollywood in the 80s and 90s. He was seen sharing screen space with his son Gautam Karthik in the 2018 drama, Mr Chandramouli.
Karthik and Gautham Karthik
Image: Dhruv Vikram Instagram
Kollywood stars Chiyaan Vikram and Dhruv Vikram have also delivered some promising performances over the years.
Chiyaan Vikram and Dhruv Vikram
Image: Arun Vijay Instagram
Vijayakumar and Arun Vijay recently graced the silver screen together in the 2022 family drama, Oh my Dog.
Vijayakumar and Arun Vijay
