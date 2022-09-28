Heading 3

Powerful female vocalists in K-pop

 Ayushi Agrawal

SEPT 28, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: News1

Wendy has been a powerhouse of talent and we have been in awe of her!

Wendy

Image: News1

The soloist is known to pull off some tricky vocals with ease

IU

Image: News1

Hitting the highest notes with grace? She has it covered

Taeyeon

Image: News1

The MAMAMOO leader can play with her voice like no one else

Solar

Image: News1

Her unique tone has made her a popular K-pop soloist

Rosé

Image: News1

Even after going solo, one can easily see the dedication towards her art and we love it!

Yuju

Image: News1

Minnie

She has had quite the fan following for her singing

Image: News1

Producing hits after hits is a special talent bestowed upon this young one

Chung Ha

Image: News1

She’s fabulous with releasing trendy, lovable music for her fans

Somi

Image: News1

Her singing skills have been honed for years, to become some of the best in the industry

Jihyo

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Powerful male vocalists in K-pop

Click Here