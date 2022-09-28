Heading 3
Powerful female vocalists in K-pop
Ayushi Agrawal
SEPT 28, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: News1
Wendy has been a powerhouse of talent and we have been in awe of her!
Wendy
Image: News1
The soloist is known to pull off some tricky vocals with ease
IU
Image: News1
Hitting the highest notes with grace? She has it covered
Taeyeon
Image: News1
The MAMAMOO leader can play with her voice like no one else
Solar
Image: News1
Her unique tone has made her a popular K-pop soloist
Rosé
Image: News1
Even after going solo, one can easily see the dedication towards her art and we love it!
Yuju
Image: News1
Minnie
She has had quite the fan following for her singing
Image: News1
Producing hits after hits is a special talent bestowed upon this young one
Chung Ha
Image: News1
She’s fabulous with releasing trendy, lovable music for her fans
Somi
Image: News1
Her singing skills have been honed for years, to become some of the best in the industry
Jihyo
