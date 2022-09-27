Heading 3

Powerful male vocalists in K-pop

 Ayushi Agrawal

SEPT 27, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: News1

EXO member Chen has a strong voice that has been at the receiving end of countless praise

Chen

Image: News1

The youngest from BTS has an unhindered presence in the world of K-pop

Jungkook

Image: News1

A soulful sound through and through, he can put most others to shame

Kihyun

Image: News1

ELFs would know that when Kyuhyun sings, everything becomes serene

Kyuhyun

Image: News1

While SEVENTEEN has a bunch of good singers, DK manages to be the brightest of them all

DK

Image: News1

The SHINee leader has an enviable voice at his disposal

Onew

Image: News1

Taeil

The oldest member of NCT has honed his vocal chords to perfection

Image: News1

Having succeeded in joining the Army band for his military service, one can easily gauge his skills

Inseong

Image: News1

Jinho is known to be a vocal trainer and who can be better than the teacher?

Jinho

Image: News1

The young artist has time and again proven his sense of control as a vocalist

Jongho

