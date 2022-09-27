Heading 3
Powerful male vocalists in K-pop
EXO member Chen has a strong voice that has been at the receiving end of countless praise
Chen
The youngest from BTS has an unhindered presence in the world of K-pop
Jungkook
A soulful sound through and through, he can put most others to shame
Kihyun
ELFs would know that when Kyuhyun sings, everything becomes serene
Kyuhyun
While SEVENTEEN has a bunch of good singers, DK manages to be the brightest of them all
DK
The SHINee leader has an enviable voice at his disposal
Onew
Taeil
The oldest member of NCT has honed his vocal chords to perfection
Having succeeded in joining the Army band for his military service, one can easily gauge his skills
Inseong
Jinho is known to be a vocal trainer and who can be better than the teacher?
Jinho
The young artist has time and again proven his sense of control as a vocalist
Jongho
