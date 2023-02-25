FEB 25, 2023
Powerful Moments Of Bollywood Movies
When Vedha surrenders himself to the police, and starts narrating stories to Vikram, it alters understanding of good and evil
Vikram Vedha
The 20 seconds of Riteish Deshmukh we got in the end says it all
Ek Villain Returns
When Captain Batra applied his blood on Dimple's forehead as a mark of his love, before leaving for his final mission
Shershaah
in the last fight scene, when Pathaan beat Jim and saved the lives of people at the plane
Pathaan
The car chase scene was one of the best in the movie
Brahmastra
Barfi
The most powerful message we got from is that love is not just about physical intimacy and Barfi (Ranbir Kapoor) and Jhilmil (Priyanka Chopra) taught this well
Jab We Met
Geet (Kareena Kapoor) taught us why it's important to not have a plan in place. She taught us that callously living life has its own fun and excitement
The last scene where we got Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor) and Naina (Deepika Padukone) together forever
Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani
The scene when Kashibai (Priyanka Chopra) accepted Mastani (Deepika Padukone) and invited her for the Padwa festival, touched our hearts
Bajirao Mastani
