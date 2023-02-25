FEB 25, 2023

Heading 3

Powerful Moments Of Bollywood Movies

When Vedha surrenders himself to the police, and starts narrating stories to Vikram, it alters understanding of good and evil

Vikram Vedha

The 20 seconds of Riteish Deshmukh we got in the end says it all 

Ek Villain Returns 

When Captain Batra applied his blood on Dimple's forehead as a mark of his love, before leaving for his final mission

Shershaah

in the last fight scene, when Pathaan beat Jim and saved the lives of people at the plane

Pathaan

The car chase scene was one of the best in the movie

Brahmastra

Barfi 

The most powerful message we got from is that love is not just about physical intimacy and Barfi (Ranbir Kapoor) and Jhilmil (Priyanka Chopra) taught this well

Jab We Met

Geet (Kareena Kapoor) taught us why it's important to not have a plan in place. She taught us that callously living life has its own fun and excitement

The last scene where we got Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor) and Naina (Deepika Padukone) together forever 

Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani

The scene when Kashibai (Priyanka Chopra) accepted Mastani (Deepika Padukone) and invited her for the Padwa festival, touched our hearts

Bajirao Mastani

