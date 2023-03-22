MAR 22, 2023

Heading 3

Powerful quotes by Samantha

Some days are good, some are bad. Some days, I’ve felt that even taking one more step would be difficult. But when I look back, I wonder if I’ve gone through so much and have come this far. I’m here to fight

Fighter

I think I have spoken about everything in my life. I post fashionable photos, photoshoot photos, and show my glamorous lifestyle so I should also show my not-so-glamorous lifestyle also. People should know, everybody has good times and bad times doesn’t matter even if you are a celebrity, rich or famous

Proper Balance

I guess I am the poster girl for big dreams. I come from an extremely humble background. My parents are middle-class people. No one from our family had ever been in the film industry. And here I was getting a launch in a film where I broke the patriarchal rules! It seemed like a dream

Inspirational

Accepting, vocalizing, and fighting back is what I did. I am proud of myself because I never knew I was this strong

On mental health

On her struggle

My parents couldn't afford it when I decided to continue my education after college. I couldn't afford to continue my studies, and I didn't have a dream, a career, or anything. What I'm trying to express is that I understand your belief that you must follow the route that your parents, and everyone else, expects of you. But I assure you that if you dream big enough, you can achieve anything


Make your daughters so capable that you don’t have to worry who will marry her. Instead of saving money for her wedding day, spend it on her education, and most importantly, instead of preparing her for marriage, prepare her for herself. Teach her self-love, confidence, and that she can throat punch someone if she needs to

Girl power!

I love acting, but I’m not too crazy about money or fame. They don’t drive me

Life mantra

I know many actresses who started big but were sent packing, as they couldn’t sustain the momentum. I am in this for the long haul

Longevity

In the film industry, you are fictitious, just like the characters you play. It has a lot to do with a perception about you, and not necessarily you. You are successful because people like that image of you on screen

Reality check

There’s a thin line between catering to the masses and making a fool of yourself; I try to walk that line

On how she chooses her roles

