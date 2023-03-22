MAR 22, 2023
Powerful quotes by Samantha
Some days are good, some are bad. Some days, I’ve felt that even taking one more step would be difficult. But when I look back, I wonder if I’ve gone through so much and have come this far. I’m here to fight
Source: Samantha Instagram
Fighter
I think I have spoken about everything in my life. I post fashionable photos, photoshoot photos, and show my glamorous lifestyle so I should also show my not-so-glamorous lifestyle also. People should know, everybody has good times and bad times doesn’t matter even if you are a celebrity, rich or famous
Proper Balance
I guess I am the poster girl for big dreams. I come from an extremely humble background. My parents are middle-class people. No one from our family had ever been in the film industry. And here I was getting a launch in a film where I broke the patriarchal rules! It seemed like a dream
Inspirational
Accepting, vocalizing, and fighting back is what I did. I am proud of myself because I never knew I was this strong
On mental health
On her struggle
My parents couldn't afford it when I decided to continue my education after college. I couldn't afford to continue my studies, and I didn't have a dream, a career, or anything. What I'm trying to express is that I understand your belief that you must follow the route that your parents, and everyone else, expects of you. But I assure you that if you dream big enough, you can achieve anything
Make your daughters so capable that you don’t have to worry who will marry her. Instead of saving money for her wedding day, spend it on her education, and most importantly, instead of preparing her for marriage, prepare her for herself. Teach her self-love, confidence, and that she can throat punch someone if she needs to
Girl power!
I love acting, but I’m not too crazy about money or fame. They don’t drive me
Life mantra
I know many actresses who started big but were sent packing, as they couldn’t sustain the momentum. I am in this for the long haul
Longevity
In the film industry, you are fictitious, just like the characters you play. It has a lot to do with a perception about you, and not necessarily you. You are successful because people like that image of you on screen
Reality check
There’s a thin line between catering to the masses and making a fool of yourself; I try to walk that line
On how she chooses her roles
