Hitarthi Shah
Entertainment
JUNE 27, 2023
Powerful quotes by SRK
King Khan has astonished everyone with his hardwork and perseverance. Here are some of his best quotes
Shah Rukh Khan
Image: Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram
Togetherness, passion, laughter, faith, trust, and jealousy are the essential ingredients of love
Image: Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram
#1
If you aren't charged up about doing something, if you don't have the josh , the fire in your belly for it, then don't do it
#2
Image: Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram
There is no such thing as normal. Normal is just another word for lifeless
#3
Image: Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram
#4
Image : Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram
Whatever you are doing, do it once, then do it one more time, even more carefully. Practice will make everything seem easier. Be diligent, be thorough, think of every job as the first one
Image: Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram
#5
Success is not a good teacher, failure makes you humble. Success and failure are both parts of life. Both are not permanent
It is not special to be special, it’s special to be ordinary
#6
Image: Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram
Don’t let your fears become boxes that enclose you. Open them out, feel them, and turn them into the greatest courage you are capable of
#7
Image : Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram
#8
Image: Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram
There is only one religion in the world- hard work
Image: Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram
If you want to become something, achieve something in life, then always listen to your heart
#9
