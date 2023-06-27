Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

 Entertainment

JUNE 27, 2023

Powerful quotes by SRK

King Khan has astonished everyone with his hardwork and perseverance. Here are some of his best quotes

Shah Rukh Khan

Image: Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram

Togetherness, passion, laughter, faith, trust, and jealousy are the essential ingredients of love

Image: Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram

#1

If you aren't charged up about doing something, if you don't have the josh , the fire in your belly for it, then don't do it

#2

Image: Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram

There is no such thing as normal. Normal is just another word for lifeless

#3

Image: Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram

#4

Image : Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram

Whatever you are doing, do it once, then do it one more time, even more carefully. Practice will make everything seem easier. Be diligent, be thorough, think of every job as the first one

Image: Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram

#5

Success is not a good teacher, failure makes you humble. Success and failure are both parts of life. Both are not permanent

It is not special to be special, it’s special to be ordinary

#6

Image: Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram

Don’t let your fears become boxes that enclose you. Open them out, feel them, and turn them into the greatest courage you are capable of

#7

Image : Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram

#8

Image: Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram

There is only one religion in the world- hard work

Image: Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram

If you want to become something, achieve something in life, then always listen to your heart

#9

