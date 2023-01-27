JAN 27, 2023
Powerful South film families
Image: Allu Arjun & Chiranjeevi Instagram
As is the case with most industries, the South film fraternity is also a host to some powerful families, here is a list
Influential film families
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
Pushpa actor Allu Arjun is ruling hearts across the nation with his power-packed portrayal as Pushpa Raj. However, you may not know that he comes from a family of filmmakers
Allu Arjun
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
AA is the son of a well-known film producer from the South, Allu Aravind, and the grandson of Allu Ramalingaiah
A proud legacy
Image: Rana Daggubati Instagram
Another powerful family from South cinema is the Daggubati family which includes Venkatesh Daggubati, a well-established name in the South
The Daggubati family
Image: Rana Daggubati Instagram
Other than him, Suresh Babu, and Lakshmi also made a name for themselves in the industry. Additionally, Suresh Babu's son Rana Dabbubati is also a celebrated actor of today’s time
Generations of stardom
Megastar Chiranjeevi needs no introduction. He has created a massive fan following for himself with his impeccable performances during his tenure as an actor
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
The Konidela family
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
His son, Mega Power Star Ram Charan is also following his father's footsteps and enjoys a loyal fanbase
The Mega Power Star
One of the most influential families in South cinema is the Akkineni family. The legacy commenced from veteran actor and producer Akkineni Nageswara Rao
Akkineni family
Image: Akhil Akkineni Instagram
His son Nagarjuna and grandkids Naga Chaitanya, and Akhil Akkineni are proudly carrying on the prestigious family name
Image: Akhil Akkineni Instagram
Last but not the least, Superstar Rajinikanth is also the father of two daughters Aishwaryaa and Soundarya Rajinikanth. His elder daughter Aishwarya is also a filmmaker
Image: Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.