Prachi Malhotra

Entertainment

JAN 27, 2023

Powerful South film families

Image: Allu Arjun & Chiranjeevi Instagram

As is the case with most industries, the South film fraternity is also a host to some powerful families, here is a list

Influential film families

Image: Allu Arjun Instagram

Pushpa actor Allu Arjun is ruling hearts across the nation with his power-packed portrayal as Pushpa Raj. However, you may not know that he comes from a family of filmmakers

Allu Arjun

Image: Allu Arjun Instagram

AA is the son of a well-known film producer from the South, Allu Aravind, and the grandson of Allu Ramalingaiah

A proud legacy

Image: Rana Daggubati Instagram

Another powerful family from South cinema is the Daggubati family which includes Venkatesh Daggubati, a well-established name in the South

The Daggubati family

Image: Rana Daggubati Instagram

Other than him, Suresh Babu, and Lakshmi also made a name for themselves in the industry. Additionally, Suresh Babu's son Rana Dabbubati is also a celebrated actor of today’s time

Generations of stardom

Megastar Chiranjeevi needs no introduction. He has created a massive fan following for himself with his impeccable performances during his tenure as an actor

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

The Konidela family

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

His son, Mega Power Star Ram Charan is also following his father's footsteps and enjoys a loyal fanbase

The Mega Power Star

One of the most influential families in South cinema is the Akkineni family. The legacy commenced from veteran actor and producer Akkineni Nageswara Rao

Akkineni family

Image: Akhil Akkineni Instagram

His son Nagarjuna and grandkids Naga Chaitanya, and Akhil Akkineni are proudly carrying on the prestigious family name

Image: Akhil Akkineni Instagram

Last but not the least, Superstar Rajinikanth is also the father of two daughters Aishwaryaa and Soundarya Rajinikanth. His elder daughter Aishwarya is also a filmmaker

Image: Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth

