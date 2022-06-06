Heading 3
Prabhas and his love for joggers
Priyanka Goud
June 06, 2022
Image: Kamlesh Nand
Prabhas fashion is all about keeping it comfy in oversized outfits, be it airport or event. He manages to turn heads with his unique style
Image: Kamlesh Nand
Prabhas looked super cool in comfy white joggers and a black tee for the travel attire with a waist bag
Image: Kamlesh Nand
Prabhas also doesn't go overboard even for party looks as he once wore gray joggers and a matching shirt with glasses and stood out
Image: Twitter
Prabhas showed joggers can be formal wear with this comfy yet stylish look. Total steal-worthy
Image: Viral Bhayani
Black and gray joggers are his go-to outfit any day if he travels and adds hats with the look to make them stylish and on point
Image: Kamlesh Nand
Prabhas in all black attire looked so handsome. He managed to grab eyes with comfy black joggers paired up with a v shaped shirt and matching shoes
Image: Viral Bhayani
Another comfy look of Prabhas that defines his style perfectly well. However, he always accessories with luxe glasses that go well with this look
Image: Viral Bhayani
Prabhas showed summer style in black joggers, a white oversized tee and a denim jacket. Looked super stylish and stunning
Image: Viral Bhayani
Prabhas also likes to experiment but comfort is still his top priority. He once caught his eyes with his airport look in black joggers and tee that he paired up with a silver jacket and hat
