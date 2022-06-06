Heading 3

Prabhas and his love for joggers

Priyanka Goud

June 06, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Kamlesh Nand

Prabhas fashion is all about keeping it comfy in oversized outfits, be it airport or event. He manages to turn heads with his unique style

Image: Kamlesh Nand

Prabhas looked super cool in comfy white joggers and a black tee for the travel attire with a waist bag

Image: Kamlesh Nand

Prabhas also doesn't go overboard even for party looks as he once wore gray joggers and a matching shirt with glasses and stood out

Image: Twitter

Prabhas showed joggers can be formal wear with this comfy yet stylish look. Total steal-worthy

Image: Viral Bhayani

Black and gray joggers are his go-to outfit any day if he travels and adds hats with the look to make them stylish and on point

Image: Kamlesh Nand

Prabhas in all black attire looked so handsome. He managed to grab eyes with comfy black joggers paired up with a v shaped shirt and matching shoes

Image: Viral Bhayani

Another comfy look of Prabhas that defines his style perfectly well. However, he always accessories with luxe glasses that go well with this look

Image: Viral Bhayani

Prabhas showed summer style in black joggers, a white oversized tee and a denim jacket. Looked super stylish and stunning

Image: Viral Bhayani

Prabhas also likes to experiment but comfort is still his top priority. He once caught his eyes with his airport look in black joggers and tee that he paired up with a silver jacket and hat

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Tamannaah Bhatia's eye makeup inspo

Click Here