PRACHI MALHOTRA

Entertainment

JAN 05, 2023

Prabhas' cinematic journey post Baahubali

Project K

Image: IMDb

While being a popular face in the South film fraternity, Prabhas became a household name across the country after SS Rajamouli's Baahubali series

Baahubali: A game changer 

Image: IMDb

His next release after the magnum opus was highly awaited by movie buffs. Amid high expectations he decided to grace the silver screens with Sujeeth's directorial Sahoo

Saaho

Image: IMDb

As expected, the action entertainer starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor turned out to be a success at the box office

Another feather
in the cap

Image: IMDb

His latest release on the big screens was Radha Krishna Kumar's romantic entertainer, Radhe Shyam, co-starring Pooja Hegde

Radhe Shyam 

Image: IMDb

Set against the backdrop of 1970s Italy, the film shares the story of a palmist, who goes by the name of Vikramaditya. He finds himself torn between his love for Prerana (Pooja Hedge) and their destiny already known to him

A tale of love & destiny

Despite massive buzz being created around the movie, the romantic drama did not manage to perform as well

Image: IMDb

The bitter pill

Image: IMDb

Up next, Prabhas is presently working on Prashanth Neel's Salaar, alongside Shruti Haasan. After much delay, the action entertainer is scheduled to be out in the theaters by September this year

Salaar

He will also be sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in the forthcoming science fiction Project K

Project K

Image: IMDb

The Tollywood heartthrob will also lead the much-anticipated mythological drama Adipurush, which has been helmed by Om Raut

Image: IMDb

Adipurush

Prabhas will also play the lead in director Maruthi's next titled Raja Deluxe. The project has already gone on the floors.

Image: IMDb

Raja Deluxe

