Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

JUNE 24, 2024

Prabhas Films To Watch Before Kalki 2898 AD


Prabhas teamed up with SS Rajamouli for two-part Baahubali film franchise and took the indian cinema to new heights 

Baahubali Franchise 

Image: IMDb

Before Baahubali, Prabhas worked with Rajamouli on Chhatrapathi. The movie turned out to be a huge success at the box office

Image: IMDb

 Chhatrapathi 

Prabhas played dual roles in Billa. It is the remake of Don in Telugu 

Image: IMDb

Billa 

Helmed by Koratala Siva, Mirchi is a mass-action drama that stars Prabhas and Anushka Shetty. The movie was a huge hit 

Mirchi 

Image: IMDb

Varsham is a romantic action drama that stars Prabhas and Trisha Krishnan in lead. The movie was a big blockbuster and it was later remade in Hindi as Baaghi 

Varsham 

Image: IMDb

Darling is a romantic comedy starring Prabhas and Kajal Agrawal. It was a superhit at the box office

Darling 

Image: IMDb

It is an action film written and directed by Raghava Lawrence. The movie gave the tag of Rebel Star to Prabhas

 Rebel 

Image: IMDb

After Baahubali, Prabhas starred in Saaho - a high octane action thriller. However, it remained average at the box office

 Saaho 

Image: IMDb

Prabhas stormed the box office with his enigma and charming screen presence in Prasanth Neel’s Saaho Part 1. The second installment is presently in works 

Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire 

Image: IMDb

 What's Next? 

Image: IMDb

Prabhas will be next seen in Kalki 2898 AD, set to release in cinemas on June 27 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here