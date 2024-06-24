Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
JUNE 24, 2024
Prabhas Films To Watch Before Kalki 2898 AD
Prabhas teamed up with SS Rajamouli for two-part Baahubali film franchise and took the indian cinema to new heights
Baahubali Franchise
Image: IMDb
Before Baahubali, Prabhas worked with Rajamouli on Chhatrapathi. The movie turned out to be a huge success at the box office
Image: IMDb
Chhatrapathi
Prabhas played dual roles in Billa. It is the remake of Don in Telugu
Image: IMDb
Billa
Helmed by Koratala Siva, Mirchi is a mass-action drama that stars Prabhas and Anushka Shetty. The movie was a huge hit
Mirchi
Image: IMDb
Varsham is a romantic action drama that stars Prabhas and Trisha Krishnan in lead. The movie was a big blockbuster and it was later remade in Hindi as Baaghi
Varsham
Image: IMDb
Darling is a romantic comedy starring Prabhas and Kajal Agrawal. It was a superhit at the box office
Darling
Image: IMDb
It is an action film written and directed by Raghava Lawrence. The movie gave the tag of Rebel Star to Prabhas
Rebel
Image: IMDb
After Baahubali, Prabhas starred in Saaho - a high octane action thriller. However, it remained average at the box office
Saaho
Image: IMDb
Prabhas stormed the box office with his enigma and charming screen presence in Prasanth Neel’s Saaho Part 1. The second installment is presently in works
Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire
Image: IMDb
What's Next?
Image: IMDb
Prabhas will be next seen in Kalki 2898 AD, set to release in cinemas on June 27
