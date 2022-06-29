Heading 3

Prabhas to Vijay: Celeb's fav food

Priyanka Goud

JUNE 29, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

Apart from maintaining a diet to stay in shape and live a healthy life, Mahesh Babu loves to gorg on his favourites Biryani and fish soup

Mahesh Babu

Image: Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Instagram

Thalaivar Rajinikanth is well known for his love of veg cuisine. But his most favourite food item is Mutton and Chicken Curry

Rajinikanth

Image: Kamal Haasan Instagram

When it comes to food, Kamal is a true foodie as shown in Vikram. He loves Chicken, Mutton Curry, and biryani

Kamal Haasan

Image: Dhanush Instagram

Dhanush is a pure South Indian from the heart as he loves everything South Indian food, which includes dosas and idlis

Dhanush

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh maintains a strict diet but on cheat days, her most favourites are Parathas, Rajma Chawal and desserts

Rakul Preet Singh

Image: Samantha Instagram

Samantha, who maintains protein-balanced food on a daily basis, loves to eat sweet Pongal, biryani, and sambar rice

Samantha

Image: Viral Bhayani

Prabhas is a true foodie and loves a delicious feast every day. Biryani and chicken dishes are his favourite, even fish too

Prabhas

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda is Hyderabad from the heart so his comfort food is biryani and a burger with fries

Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna is a pure vegetarian so a south Indian home meal and dosa are her most favourite dishes to eat any day

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna

Pawan Kalyan is truly a man of simplicity and his food says the same too as he loves, Banana fry, lentils, lemon rice, and Chapala Pulusu of Nellore

Image: Kamlesh Nand

Pawan Kalyan

