Prabhas to Vijay: Celeb's fav food
Priyanka Goud
JUNE 29, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
Apart from maintaining a diet to stay in shape and live a healthy life, Mahesh Babu loves to gorg on his favourites Biryani and fish soup
Mahesh Babu
Image: Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Instagram
Thalaivar Rajinikanth is well known for his love of veg cuisine. But his most favourite food item is Mutton and Chicken Curry
Rajinikanth
Image: Kamal Haasan Instagram
When it comes to food, Kamal is a true foodie as shown in Vikram. He loves Chicken, Mutton Curry, and biryani
Kamal Haasan
Image: Dhanush Instagram
Dhanush is a pure South Indian from the heart as he loves everything South Indian food, which includes dosas and idlis
Dhanush
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh maintains a strict diet but on cheat days, her most favourites are Parathas, Rajma Chawal and desserts
Rakul Preet Singh
Image: Samantha Instagram
Samantha, who maintains protein-balanced food on a daily basis, loves to eat sweet Pongal, biryani, and sambar rice
Samantha
Image: Viral Bhayani
Prabhas is a true foodie and loves a delicious feast every day. Biryani and chicken dishes are his favourite, even fish too
Prabhas
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Vijay Deverakonda is Hyderabad from the heart so his comfort food is biryani and a burger with fries
Vijay Deverakonda
Rashmika Mandanna is a pure vegetarian so a south Indian home meal and dosa are her most favourite dishes to eat any day
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna
Pawan Kalyan is truly a man of simplicity and his food says the same too as he loves, Banana fry, lentils, lemon rice, and Chapala Pulusu of Nellore
Image: Kamlesh Nand
Pawan Kalyan
