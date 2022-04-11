Pranitha Subhash is a well-known actress in Telugu and Kannada and is starred in films like Brahmotsavam, Porki, Baava, Attarintiki Daredi, Massu Engira Masilamani, etc
Pranitha marries Nithin Raju
Pranitha tied the knot with businessman Nithin Raju in an intimate ceremony on May 30, 2021. The actress decked up as a beautiful south Indian bride for the D-day
The actress however broke the big news of her marriage in June as shared a long statement apologising to her fans
Marriage announcement
Pranitha and Nithin maintain a very private life and don’t share much of their moments on social media platforms. In fact, the actress hides her husband's face even if she shares a pic every now and then
Private couple
Pranitha stated that it's love and arrange marriage as they have known each other for a long time and decided to spend life with the consent of their parents
Love & arrange marriage
Dream wedding
As Pranitha is a very private person, the pandemic ensured that she got to have her dream wedding ceremony, which is away from the limelight among her loved ones
After many years of dating and one year of marriage, Pranitha and Nithin are set for a new journey as parents. She is excited to embrace the motherhood life
Pregnancy news
The soon-to-be parents shared some adorable pics of twinning in white to announce the pregnancy news on social media
Soon-to-be parents
Pranitha hugs her husband Nithin and poses cutely with the baby's pics as they shared the happy news. She says the baby is a gift sent by angels on her husband’s birthday
Couple goals
Pranitha has completed her first trimester but is a little superstitious about revealing her due date as it’s their first baby
Completed first trimester
