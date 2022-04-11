Entertainment

Priyanka Goud

apr 11, 2022

Heading 3

Pranitha Subhash & Nithin's love story

Pranitha Subhash

Image; Viral Bhayani

Pranitha Subhash is a well-known actress in Telugu and Kannada and is starred in films like Brahmotsavam, Porki, Baava, Attarintiki Daredi, Massu Engira Masilamani, etc

Pranitha marries Nithin Raju

Image: Pranitha Subhash Instagram

Pranitha tied the knot with businessman Nithin Raju in an intimate ceremony on May 30, 2021. The actress decked up as a beautiful south Indian bride for the D-day

The actress however broke the big news of her marriage in June as shared a long statement apologising to her fans

Image: Pranitha Subhash Instagram

Marriage announcement

Pranitha and Nithin maintain a very private life and don’t share much of their moments on social media platforms. In fact, the actress hides her husband's face even if she shares a pic every now and then

Private couple

Image: Pranitha Subhash Instagram

Pranitha stated that it's love and arrange marriage as they have known each other for a long time and decided to spend life with the consent of their parents

Image: Pranitha Subhash Instagram

Love & arrange marriage

Dream wedding

Image: Pranitha Subhash Instagram

As Pranitha is a very private person, the pandemic ensured that she got to have her dream wedding ceremony, which is away from the limelight among her loved ones

Image: Pranitha Subhash Instagram

After many years of dating and one year of marriage, Pranitha and Nithin are set for a new journey as parents. She is excited to embrace the motherhood life

Pregnancy news

Image: Pranitha Subhash Instagram

The soon-to-be parents shared some adorable pics of twinning in white to announce the pregnancy news on social media

Soon-to-be parents

Image: Pranitha Subhash Instagram

Pranitha hugs her husband Nithin and poses cutely with the baby's pics as they shared the happy news. She says the baby is a gift sent by angels on her husband’s birthday

Couple goals

Image: Pranitha Subhash Instagram

Pranitha has completed her first trimester but is a little superstitious about revealing her due date as it’s their first baby

Completed first trimester

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: South celebs hop on to tie-dye trend

Click Here