Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

MAR 20, 2022

Heading 3

Prateik Babbar's Bollywood journey

About the actor

Image: Prateik Babbar Instagram

Prateik Babbar began his career as a production assistant before venturing on to be an actor. Before bagging his debut film, he also appeared in a few television commercials

Prateik Babbar made his Bollywood debut in 2008 with the coming-of-age film, Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. The film earned favourable reviews from critics and became a box office success

Image: IMDb

Debut film

Following his debut, he starred in Kiran Rao's Dhobi Ghat. The film earned favourable reviews from critics and was a commercial success. At the Stardust Awards, Prateik received the Breakthrough Performance Award

Image: IMDb

Post debut

The same year, he appeared in the crime thriller, Dum Maaro Dum, as Lawrence Gomes. However, the film bombed at the box office

Image: IMDb

Dum Maaro Dum

Then, he appeared in Prakash Jha's political drama, Aarakshan, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan, Manoj Bajpayee and Deepika Padukone. The film garnered mixed reviews at the box office

Aarakshan

Image: IMDb

In 2012, he appeared in the Gautham Vasudev Menon directorial, alongside Amy Jackson. The picture underperformed at the box office, although it did provide the actor with some fame

Ekk Deewana Tha

Image: IMDb

The same year, he starred in the Manish Tiwary directorial, Issaq, alongside Amayra Dastur. However, the film received unfavourable reviews from critics

Image: IMDb

Issaq

Following Issaq, the actor took a long break from Bollywood. However, he appeared in few Bengali films during these years

Sabbatical

Image: Prateik Babbar Instagram

Baaghi 2

Image: IMDb

In 2018, he made a comeback in Bollywood with Baaghi 2, in which he portrayed the antagonist Sunny Salgaonkar. The picture was a box office smash

In 2019, he starred in Nitesh Tiwari's comedy-drama film, Chhichhore. He played the role of a raggie and the film was a box office triumph

Chhichhore

Image: IMDb

Later, he appeared in Mumbai Saga, directed by Sanjay Gupta. The film earned mixed to positive reviews from critics

Mumbai Saga

Image: IMDb

The actor is currently starring in the latest release, Bachchhan Paandey, alongside Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi and Jacqueline Fernandez

Bachchhan Paandey

Image: IMDb

The actor's next film is the much-anticipated, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which is expected to release in September of this year

Upcoming flick

Image: IMDb

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Katrina Kaif in elegant sarees

Click Here