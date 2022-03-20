Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 20, 2022
Prateik Babbar's Bollywood journey
About the actor
Image: Prateik Babbar Instagram
Prateik Babbar began his career as a production assistant before venturing on to be an actor. Before bagging his debut film, he also appeared in a few television commercials
Prateik Babbar made his Bollywood debut in 2008 with the coming-of-age film, Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. The film earned favourable reviews from critics and became a box office success
Image: IMDb
Debut film
Following his debut, he starred in Kiran Rao's Dhobi Ghat. The film earned favourable reviews from critics and was a commercial success. At the Stardust Awards, Prateik received the Breakthrough Performance Award
Image: IMDb
Post debut
The same year, he appeared in the crime thriller, Dum Maaro Dum, as Lawrence Gomes. However, the film bombed at the box office
Image: IMDb
Dum Maaro Dum
Then, he appeared in Prakash Jha's political drama, Aarakshan, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan, Manoj Bajpayee and Deepika Padukone. The film garnered mixed reviews at the box office
Aarakshan
Image: IMDb
In 2012, he appeared in the Gautham Vasudev Menon directorial, alongside Amy Jackson. The picture underperformed at the box office, although it did provide the actor with some fame
Ekk Deewana Tha
Image: IMDb
The same year, he starred in the Manish Tiwary directorial, Issaq, alongside Amayra Dastur. However, the film received unfavourable reviews from critics
Image: IMDb
Issaq
Following Issaq, the actor took a long break from Bollywood. However, he appeared in few Bengali films during these years
Sabbatical
Image: Prateik Babbar Instagram
Baaghi 2
Image: IMDb
In 2018, he made a comeback in Bollywood with Baaghi 2, in which he portrayed the antagonist Sunny Salgaonkar. The picture was a box office smash
In 2019, he starred in Nitesh Tiwari's comedy-drama film, Chhichhore. He played the role of a raggie and the film was a box office triumph
Chhichhore
Image: IMDb
Later, he appeared in Mumbai Saga, directed by Sanjay Gupta. The film earned mixed to positive reviews from critics
Mumbai Saga
Image: IMDb
The actor is currently starring in the latest release, Bachchhan Paandey, alongside Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi and Jacqueline Fernandez
Bachchhan Paandey
Image: IMDb
The actor's next film is the much-anticipated, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which is expected to release in September of this year
Upcoming flick
Image: IMDb
