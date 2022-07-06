Heading 3

Pratik Sehajpal’s cool shirt collection

Arushi Srivastava

July 07, 2022

Bigg Boss 15 fame Pratik Sehajpal looks dapper in a chocolate brown shirt and trouser set, which he has paired with white sports shoes and sunglasses

  Brown co-ord outfit

Pratik Sehajpal is presently in Cape Town, South Africa for shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. He is seen enjoying the time off with friends as he made reel with Kanika Mann. He has sported a blue casual shirt with denims

Light blue casual shirt

The actor looks stunning in the loose fit multicolor print shirt, which he has paired with cotton trousers

  Loose fit multicolor shirt

Bigg Boss OTT fame looked very cute as he smiled and held guitar in his hand. He looks stylish in white shirt with green stripes

   Green stripes shirt

Pratik looks stylish as he posed with his mother, in a blue floral print shirt. He is very close to his mother and loves to share pictures with her

  Floral print shirt

Reality show star is looking handsome in white plain shirt with pockets. He paired it with black sunglasses

   Solid white shirt

Pratik Sehgal is making heads turn in crisp black shirt and paired it with layered locket. He is seen flaunting his sharp jawline

   Crisp black shirt

The actor looks straight out of a fashion magazine as he poses in a checker shirt and dark blue denims

    Checkered shirt

Pratik has sported a rogue look in the denim sleeveless shirt as he flaunts his muscular arms

    Stylish denim shirt

The actor has sported a casual date look with blue stripes shirt and blue distressed denims. He paired it with loafers and stylish watch

    Blue half sleeves shirt

