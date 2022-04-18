Entertainment
Saloni Arora
apr 18, 2022
Precious moments of Dia Mirza & family
Sundays amid nature
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
Dia Mirza loves to spend her time amid nature and her Sundays are meant for her husband Vaibhav and kids
Dia’s son Avyaan is exactly like her mommy, who loves to be around nature. Her little son can be seen responding to the sweet cooing of the pigeons
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
Mumma’s little boy
Dia shared an adorable picture wherein she can be seen standing with Avyaan in a baby carrier, sleeping peacefully as she gazes lovingly at him
Mother-Son Duo
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
The actress is no less than a best friend to her stepdaughter Samaira. The mom and daughter love to hop on trends and enjoy them to the fullest
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
Dia & Samaira’s dance
Twinning and winning
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
Dia and Vaibhav are close to their extended family members and are regularly seen spending time with them
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
Avyaan loves to take nature walks with mommy Dia. In this picture, the actress is introducing her baby boy to wonders of the natural world
Nature walks with mommy
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
The Rehna Hai Tere Dil Main actress is often seen celebrating the presence of all her family members and marking all festivals together
The family of four
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
Dia and Vaibhav love to play with Avyaan outdoors and this picture proves their beautiful bond. Interestingly, this priceless snap was captured by dad Vaibhav
Peek-a-boo
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
Dia Mirza is a doting mother and loves to treat fans with her baby Avyaan’s candid pictures
Playtime
