Saloni Arora

apr 18, 2022

Precious moments of Dia Mirza & family

Sundays amid nature

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram 

Dia Mirza loves to spend her time amid nature and her Sundays are meant for her husband Vaibhav and kids

Dia’s son Avyaan is exactly like her mommy, who loves to be around nature. Her little son can be seen responding to the sweet cooing of the pigeons

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

Mumma’s little boy 

Dia shared an adorable picture wherein she can be seen standing with Avyaan in a baby carrier, sleeping peacefully as she gazes lovingly at him

Mother-Son Duo

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

The actress is no less than a best friend to her stepdaughter Samaira. The mom and daughter love to hop on trends and enjoy them to the fullest

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

Dia & Samaira’s dance 

Twinning and winning

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

Dia and Vaibhav are close to their extended family members and are regularly seen spending time with them

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

Avyaan loves to take nature walks with mommy Dia. In this picture, the actress is introducing her baby boy to wonders of the natural world

Nature walks with mommy

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

The Rehna Hai Tere Dil Main actress is often seen celebrating the presence of all her family members and marking all festivals together

The family of four

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

Dia and Vaibhav love to play with Avyaan outdoors and this picture proves their beautiful bond. Interestingly, this priceless snap was captured by dad Vaibhav

Peek-a-boo

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

Dia Mirza is a doting mother and loves to treat fans with her baby Avyaan’s candid pictures

Playtime

