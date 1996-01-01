Heading 3

Preity-Neena: Celebs who married post 40

Hitarthi Shah

MAY 21, 2023

Entertainment

Urmila married businessman Mohsin Akhtar Mir in 2016, at the age of 42 

Urmila Matondkar

Image : Urmila Matondkar’s Instagram

Neena Gupta has broken many stereotypes. She has a daughter with cricketer Vivian Richards. Later, Gupta married Vivek Mehra in 2008, at the age of 49

Neena Gupta

Image : Neena Gupta’s Instagram

Preity Zinta

Image : Preity Zinta’s Instagram

The Veer-Zara actress got married to businessman Gene Goodenough in 2016. She was 41. The couple is parents to twins

Saif Ali Khan married Kareena Kapoor at 42 and has two sons with her. Earlier, he was married to Amrita Singh, and has two children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan with her 

Saif Ali Khan

Image : Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram

The ace director and choreographer met Shirish Kunder on sets of Main Hoon Na. The couple got married in 2004 when Farah was 40. They became parents to triplets in 2011

Farah Khan

Image : Farah Khan’s Instagram

The action hero has always been private about his life. He surprised all when he married investment banker Priya Runchal in 2014 at age 42

John Abraham

Image : Pinkvilla

The actor who was married previously found love again and tied the knot with Maanayata in 2008 at the age of 49

Sanjay Dutt

Image : Sanjay Dutt’s instagram

The Indian producer was married to Mona Kapoor before. He fell in love with Sridevi and they got married in 1996 while he was 41

Boney Kapoor

Image : Boney Kapoor’s Instagram

The Bigg Boss participant was earlier married to Shalin Bhanot. She found love again and married Nikhil Patel in 2023 at age of 40

Dalljiet Kaur

Image : Dalljiet Kaur’s Instagram

The actress found love in comedian Krushna Abhishek. She married Krushna in 2013, at the age of 41

Kashmera Shah

Image : Kashmera Shah’s Instagram

