Urmila married businessman Mohsin Akhtar Mir in 2016, at the age of 42
Urmila Matondkar
Image : Urmila Matondkar’s Instagram
Neena Gupta has broken many stereotypes. She has a daughter with cricketer Vivian Richards. Later, Gupta married Vivek Mehra in 2008, at the age of 49
Neena Gupta
Image : Neena Gupta’s Instagram
Preity Zinta
Image : Preity Zinta’s Instagram
The Veer-Zara actress got married to businessman Gene Goodenough in 2016. She was 41. The couple is parents to twins
Saif Ali Khan married Kareena Kapoor at 42 and has two sons with her. Earlier, he was married to Amrita Singh, and has two children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan with her
Saif Ali Khan
Image : Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram
The ace director and choreographer met Shirish Kunder on sets of Main Hoon Na. The couple got married in 2004 when Farah was 40. They became parents to triplets in 2011
Farah Khan
Image : Farah Khan’s Instagram
The action hero has always been private about his life. He surprised all when he married investment banker Priya Runchal in 2014 at age 42
John Abraham
Image : Pinkvilla
The actor who was married previously found love again and tied the knot with Maanayata in 2008 at the age of 49
Sanjay Dutt
Image : Sanjay Dutt’s instagram
The Indian producer was married to Mona Kapoor before. He fell in love with Sridevi and they got married in 1996 while he was 41
Boney Kapoor
Image : Boney Kapoor’s Instagram
The Bigg Boss participant was earlier married to Shalin Bhanot. She found love again and married Nikhil Patel in 2023 at age of 40
Dalljiet Kaur
Image : Dalljiet Kaur’s Instagram
The actress found love in comedian Krushna Abhishek. She married Krushna in 2013, at the age of 41
Kashmera Shah
Image : Kashmera Shah’s Instagram