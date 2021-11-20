RISHIKA SHAH
Preity Zinta & Gene Goodenough story
Struggling with parking, Preity ended up blocking a busy street in Santa Monica
Meet-Cute
As she saw Gene, who was out jogging, she sought his help
Asking For Help
She tossed him her car key and requested him to park the car for her
Car Parking Love Story
After Gene helped Preity, they went out for a coffee date
Coffee Date
The dating went on for 5 years, before they eventually got married
Wedding Bells
Gene still does not understand Hindi and Preity calls him ‘Pati Parmeshwar’
Language Barrier
Preity has told Gene that the Hindi equivalent for wife is ‘Maalkin’
Goofing Around
The couple celebrated Karva Chauth by going for an Indo-Pak cricket match
Karva chauth Celebrations
They even dressed up in cute couple costumes for Halloween
Halloween Love
They also celebrated Diwali by enjoying a beautiful fair on a giant wheel
Diwali Spirit
On November 18 they announced the arrival of their twins via surrogacy
Complete Family
Blessed with a boy and girl, the couple named their newborn babies Jai and Gia
A Boy & A Girl
