Nov 20, 2021

Preity Zinta & Gene Goodenough story

Struggling with parking, Preity ended up blocking a busy street in Santa Monica

Meet-Cute

(Image: Preity Zinta Instagram)

As she saw Gene, who was out jogging, she sought his help

Asking For Help 

(Image: Preity Zinta Instagram)

She tossed him her car key and requested him to park the car for her

Car Parking Love Story

(Image: Preity Zinta Instagram) 

After Gene helped Preity, they went out for a coffee date

Coffee Date

(Image: Preity Zinta Instagram) 

The dating went on for 5 years, before they eventually got married

Wedding Bells

(Image: Preity Zinta Instagram) 

Gene still does not understand Hindi and Preity calls him ‘Pati Parmeshwar’

Language Barrier

(Image: Preity Zinta Instagram) 

Preity has told Gene that the Hindi equivalent for wife is ‘Maalkin’

Goofing Around

(Image: Preity Zinta Instagram) 

The couple celebrated Karva Chauth by going for an Indo-Pak cricket match

Karva chauth Celebrations

(Image: Preity Zinta Instagram) 

They even dressed up in cute couple costumes for Halloween

Halloween Love

(Image: Preity Zinta Instagram) 

They also celebrated Diwali by enjoying a beautiful fair on a giant wheel

Diwali Spirit

(Image: Preity Zinta Instagram) 

On November 18 they announced the arrival of their twins via surrogacy

Complete Family

(Image: Preity Zinta Instagram) 

Blessed with a boy and girl, the couple named their newborn babies Jai and Gia

A Boy & A Girl

(Image: Preity Zinta Instagram) 

