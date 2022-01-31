Entertainment

Rishika Shah

AUTHOR

Jan 31, 2022

Preity Zinta’s movies you must watch

Dil Se

 A radio broadcaster's intense attraction to a woman opens the door to a tidal wave of powerful emotions and desires

Image: IMDb

 A CBI officer must enlist the help of an incarcerated criminal in order to catch a serial child killer

Image: IMDb

Sangharsh

 A young college girl faces hardships and challenges after she becomes a mother without marriage

Image: IMDb

Kya Kehna

 Three inseparable friends fall in love, and their wildly different approaches to relationships creates tension

Image: IMDb

Dil Chahta Hai

 Naina, an introverted, sad girl's life changes when she meets Aman who has secrets of his own

Image: IMDb

Kal Ho Na Ho

A disabled young man tries to continue the work his father did in communicating with extraterrestrials from outer space

Image: IMDb

Koi Mil Gaya 

 Veer-Zaara is a saga of love, separation, courage and sacrifice between an Indian and a Pakistani

Image: IMDb

Veer-Zaara

 A quirky take on life and relationships wherein a young couple move in together and fall in love later

Image: IMDb

Salaam Namaste

