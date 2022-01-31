Entertainment
Rishika Shah
Jan 31, 2022
Preity Zinta’s movies you must watch
Dil Se
A radio broadcaster's intense attraction to a woman opens the door to a tidal wave of powerful emotions and desires
A CBI officer must enlist the help of an incarcerated criminal in order to catch a serial child killer
Sangharsh
A young college girl faces hardships and challenges after she becomes a mother without marriage
Kya Kehna
Three inseparable friends fall in love, and their wildly different approaches to relationships creates tension
Dil Chahta Hai
Naina, an introverted, sad girl's life changes when she meets Aman who has secrets of his own
Kal Ho Na Ho
A disabled young man tries to continue the work his father did in communicating with extraterrestrials from outer space
Koi Mil Gaya
Veer-Zaara is a saga of love, separation, courage and sacrifice between an Indian and a Pakistani
Veer-Zaara
A quirky take on life and relationships wherein a young couple move in together and fall in love later
Salaam Namaste
