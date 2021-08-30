Pretty looks of celebs in pink lehengas
AUGUST 30, 2021
The Kalank actress is obsessed with her collection of pink lehengas Alia Bhatt
From sangeet to the wedding ceremony, she has a pink number for every occasion
Sparkling in pink, Kiara gave her Manish Malhotra ensemble a boss lady spin with her dark sunnies Kiara Advani
Tara Sutaria proves every girl has her shade of pink in her muted pink lehenga that she teamed up with statement earrings Tara Sutaria
Donning a Manish Malhotra lehenga, Shraddha brought the spring alive in this gloomy transitional season with her ethereal look Shraddha Kapoor
For Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s wedding reception, Janhvi rocked a bright pink lehenga that every bridesmaid should bookmark Janhvi Kapoor
Ananya Panday’s fuchsia pink hand-embroidered lehenga by Anita Dongre is made to stand out in a crowd with its bandhani skirt and matching coat Ananya Panday
The star kid has also rocked a metallic lehenga in blush pink hue by Amit Aggarwal that she styled up sans dupatta
The Pataudi princess looked like an Indian barbie doll in her off-white and pink Chikankari lehenga by Manish Malhotra Sara Ali Khan
Sonakshi looked like a princess in Falguni & Shane Peacock lehenga that featured a mesh see-through cloth that bore heavy embroidery throughout Sonakshi Sinha
