Pretty looks of celebs in pink lehengas

AUGUST 30, 2021

The Kalank actress is obsessed with her collection of pink lehengas

Alia Bhatt

From sangeet to the wedding ceremony, she has a pink number for every occasion

Sparkling in pink, Kiara gave her Manish Malhotra ensemble a boss lady spin with her dark sunnies

Kiara Advani

Tara Sutaria proves every girl has her shade of pink in her muted pink lehenga that she teamed up with statement earrings

Tara Sutaria

Donning a Manish Malhotra lehenga, Shraddha brought the spring alive in this gloomy transitional season with her ethereal look

Shraddha Kapoor

For Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s wedding reception, Janhvi rocked a bright pink lehenga that every bridesmaid should bookmark

Janhvi Kapoor

Ananya Panday’s fuchsia pink hand-embroidered lehenga by Anita Dongre is made to stand out in a crowd with its bandhani skirt and matching coat

Ananya Panday

The star kid has also rocked a metallic lehenga in blush pink hue by Amit Aggarwal that she styled up sans dupatta

The Pataudi princess looked like an Indian barbie doll in her off-white and pink Chikankari lehenga by Manish Malhotra

Sara Ali Khan

Sonakshi looked like a princess in Falguni & Shane Peacock lehenga that featured a mesh see-through cloth that bore heavy embroidery throughout

Sonakshi Sinha

