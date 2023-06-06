Heading 3
Pride Month: Movies that celebrated LGBTQ
The month of June is celebrated as Pride Month to honor and celebrate the LGBTQ community which stands for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer
Pride Month
Source: Pexels
Several films have been made in the entertainment industry to promote the concept of LGBTQ
Inclusivity
Image : Shabana Azmi’s Instagram
The film released back in 1996 starring Shabana Azmi and Nandita Das depicted a lesbian relationship
Fire
Image : Juhi Chawla’s Instagram
A sensitive, powerful film with the beautiful portrayal of same sex couple starred Juhi Chawla, Sanjay Suri and Purab Kohli
My brother, Nikhil
Image : Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram
The film nuanced portrayal of homosexuality and a beautiful family drama starring Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Fawad Khan
Kapoor and Sons
Image : Manoj Bajpayee’s Instagram
A thought provoking movie highlighting the plight of LGBTQ community. It stars Rajkummar Rao and Manoj Bajpayee
Aligarh
Image : Rajkummar Rao’s Instagram
This film, Badhaai Do starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar won many hearts
Badhaai Do
Image : Kalki Koechlin’s Instagram
The film portrays a new perspective to the life of a differently abled person while she unexpectedly falls in love. It features Kalki Koechlin and Sayani Gupta
Margarita with a Straw
Image : Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram
The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor which has a beautiful storyline and acting that is worth the watch
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
Source: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram
The film shows a gay couple trying to convince their parents to accept them and get married
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan
