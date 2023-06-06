Heading 3

Entertainment

JUNE 06, 2023

Pride Month: Movies that celebrated LGBTQ

The month of June is celebrated as Pride Month to honor and celebrate the LGBTQ community which stands for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer

Pride Month

Source: Pexels

Several films have been made in the entertainment industry to promote the concept of LGBTQ

Inclusivity

Image : Shabana Azmi’s Instagram

The film released back in 1996 starring Shabana Azmi and Nandita Das depicted a lesbian relationship

Fire

Image : Juhi Chawla’s Instagram

A sensitive, powerful film with the beautiful portrayal of same sex couple starred Juhi Chawla, Sanjay Suri and Purab Kohli

My brother, Nikhil

Image : Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram

The film nuanced portrayal of homosexuality and a beautiful family drama starring Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Fawad Khan

Kapoor and Sons

Image : Manoj Bajpayee’s Instagram

A thought provoking movie highlighting the plight of LGBTQ community. It stars Rajkummar Rao and Manoj Bajpayee

Aligarh

Image : Rajkummar Rao’s Instagram

This film, Badhaai Do starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar won many hearts

Badhaai Do

Image : Kalki Koechlin’s Instagram

The film portrays a new perspective to the life of a differently abled person while she unexpectedly falls in love. It features Kalki Koechlin and Sayani Gupta

Margarita with a Straw

Image : Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram

The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor which has a  beautiful storyline and acting that is worth the watch

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Source: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram

The film shows a gay couple trying to convince their parents to accept them and get married

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

