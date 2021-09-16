Markle is an American actress and philanthropist, who has a passion for humanitarian and feminist causes
The Suits star met the rebel princeturned soldier, Prince Harry, through their mutual friend in London
Meghan has said in an interview that despite Prince Harry's global fame, she had no preconceived notions about who he was before they met
Was it love at first sight or magical works of the cupids? Somehow, things moved quickly from their first date
A month later, Prince Harry invited Markle to accompany him on a trip to Africa, where they strengthened their bond, camping out under the stars
Their “quiet” dating soon broke the Internet around 2016
Harry confirmed his relationship with Markle in a formal statement on November 8, 2016
Harry stated that he was happier, than he’s been for many years, with Meghan
Harry got down on one knee to propose to Meghan, at their home in Kensington Palace, around late 2017
The couple had a grand and traditional royal style weddingat Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018
Harry and Meghan welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on May 6, 2019, and their second child, a baby girl named Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, on June 6, 2021