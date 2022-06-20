Heading 3

Harry & Meghan: Romance Rewind

Itisha Arya

JUNE 20, 2022

Image: Getty Images

​​The couple met in London. She told Vanity Fair in September 2017 that they were introduced through mutual friends

First meet

Image: Getty Images

The prince confirmed the dating rumors with a public statement condemning sexist and racist trolls who criticized the Suits actress

Dating

Image: Getty Images

Harry introduced Meghan to his sister-in-law, Duchess Kate, and niece Princess Charlotte. Meghan met Prince William and Prince Charles a few months earlier

Meets Royal members

Image: Getty Images

​​The Los Angeles native cheered on her boyfriend at a charity polo match in Ascot, England. The game marked the first time they were spotted together at a public event

Polo match 

Image: Getty Images

Meghan met Queen Elizabeth II for the first time at the monarch’s summer residence, Balmoral Castle

Meets Queen Elizabeth II

Image: Getty Images

Palace officials announced engagement news in November 2017, days after she wrapped filming on Suits and moved to London

Engagement

Image: Getty Images

After announcing their engagement, the couple sat down with BBC News for their first joint interview. Harry revealed that he proposed at Kensington Palace’s Nottingham Cottage

First interview

Image: Getty Images

The newly appointed Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot on May 19 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in England

Royal wedding

Image: Getty Images

Meghan and Harry's family expanded on May 6 2019. "We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child."

Firstborn

Image: Getty Images

The couple welcomed their second child, a girl named Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on June 4th 2021

Second child

