Harry & Meghan: Romance Rewind
Itisha Arya
JUNE 20, 2022
The couple met in London. She told Vanity Fair in September 2017 that they were introduced through mutual friends
First meet
The prince confirmed the dating rumors with a public statement condemning sexist and racist trolls who criticized the Suits actress
Dating
Harry introduced Meghan to his sister-in-law, Duchess Kate, and niece Princess Charlotte. Meghan met Prince William and Prince Charles a few months earlier
Meets Royal members
The Los Angeles native cheered on her boyfriend at a charity polo match in Ascot, England. The game marked the first time they were spotted together at a public event
Polo match
Meghan met Queen Elizabeth II for the first time at the monarch’s summer residence, Balmoral Castle
Meets Queen Elizabeth II
Palace officials announced engagement news in November 2017, days after she wrapped filming on Suits and moved to London
Engagement
After announcing their engagement, the couple sat down with BBC News for their first joint interview. Harry revealed that he proposed at Kensington Palace’s Nottingham Cottage
First interview
The newly appointed Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot on May 19 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in England
Royal wedding
Meghan and Harry's family expanded on May 6 2019. "We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child."
Firstborn
The couple welcomed their second child, a girl named Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on June 4th 2021
Second child
