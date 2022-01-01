Prince Harry's quotes
on Queen Elizabeth
Surabhi Redkar
SEPT 15, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
Keeping in Touch
After his royal exit, Prince Harry spoke about his relationship with his grandmother and said, "I’ve spoken more to my grandmother in the last year than I have done for many, many years."
Image: Getty Images
Deep Respect
While speaking to Oprah, Harry said, "My grandmother and I have a really good relationship and an understanding. And I have a deep respect for her."
Image: Getty Images
Tribute
Prince Harry paid a moving tribute to the Queen as he said, "We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace."
Image: Getty Images
Queen's Acheivements
Prince Harry gushed about the Queen's work with the Commonwealth as he once said, "She should be incredibly proud of what she’s led and what she’s achieved."
Image: Getty Images
Zoom Calls
After moving to California, Prince Harry revealed how his grandparents kept in touch with his son and said, "Both my grandparents do Zoom. They've seen Archie running around."
Image: Getty Images
Special Bond
Harry gushed over his grandmother during an interview with Today and said, "We have a really special relationship. "We talk about things that she can't talk about with anybody else."
Image: Getty Images
Colonel-in-chief
Prince Harry while speaking about Queen Elizabeth's role in his life also told Oprah Winfrey, "She’s my Colonel-in-chief, right? She always will be.”
Image: Getty Images
Memorable Moments
Prince Harry spoke about Queen Elizabeth's memorable moments with in his tribute and said, "I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between."
Image: Getty Images
Lilibet Diana
Prince Harry named his daughter after the Queen and his spokesperson said she was the first family member he called and asked for permission to name his daughter in her honour
Image: Getty Images
Birthday Note
Prince Harry once joked during Queen Elizabeth's 92nd birthday celebrations, "If you do not mind me saying, you are not someone who is easy to buy gifts for."
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Emmys 2022 Best Photos