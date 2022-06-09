Heading 3
Prince Philip's iconic quotes
JUNE 10, 2022
Prince Philip revealed to author Bryan Kozlowski the secret to his successful marriage: "You can take it from me that the Queen has the quality of tolerance in abundance."
On Marriage
Prince Charles revealed in a BBC interview what his late father's last words to him were and said he joked about celebrating his birthday: "Well, I’ve got to be alive for it, haven’t I”
Last Words
Known for his unusual quips, the Duke of Edinburgh during his Caribbean visit in 1966 said, "You have mosquitoes. I have the Press."
Caribbean Visit
In 2009, Prince Philip spoke about becoming the longest-serving consort in British history: "Constitutionally I don't exist."
Longest Serving Consort
In 1956, the late royal famously quipped: "It's my custom to say something flattering to begin with so I shall be excused if I put my foot in it later on."
Showcasing His Wit
Prince Philip in 1981: "Everybody was saying we must have more leisure, everyone’s working too much. Now that everybody’s got more leisure time they are complaining they are unemployed.”
On Recession
Prince Philip gave author Tina Brown marriage advice and said: "Spend enough time apart, and make sure you don’t have all the same interests."
Marriage Advice
Prince Philip showed off his amazing sense of humour during Queen's coronation ceremony in 1953 and reportedly quipped, "Where did you get that hat"
Queen's Coronation
Prince Philip famously once said, "In the event that I am reincarnated, I would like to return as a deadly virus, to contribute something to solving overpopulation."
Reincarnation
Prince Philip in a letter to Queen's mother wrote, "Lilibet is the only thing in this world which is absolutely real to me and my ambition is to wield the two of us into a new combined existence."
Lilibet
