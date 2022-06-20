Heading 3

​​Prince William's family moments

JUNE 21, 2022

Prince William is known to be close to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth and recently, the Duke of Cambridge also revealed that he finds himself to be an "optimist" just like her

Bonding with Grandmother

Prince William is a doting dad to his kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. This photo showcases the family's photo during Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee celebrations

Dad Moment

This photo of Prince William with his brother Prince Harry and father Prince Charles is an iconic one. It captures the trio in a happy mood

Precious Throwback

Prince William and Kate Middleton looked like they were straight out of a fairytale during their recent royal visit and we love their adorable pose in this one

Classic Romance

This photo captures the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge heading for school to drop Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Parenting Duties

The Buckingham Palace balcony is a special place and this photo of Prince William along with his family is beyond adorable

The Balcony

Prince William and Prince Harry can be snapped in this photo from one of the events that the duo attended together and the royal siblings look beyond sharp in it

Royal Siblings

There's no precious memory like your wedding day and this photo of Prince William and Kate Middleton's photo from their carriage ride is iconic

Wedding Photo

This photo is special given that it captures Prince William and his brother Prince Harry along with their wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle

With the Sussexes

Prince William and Prince George were a cute father-son duo as they shared a sweet moment during the Queen's platinum jubilee concert

Father-Son Duo

