Heading 3
Princess Diana's memorable snaps
Surabhi Redkar
JULY 01, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
Princess Diana had the most beautiful wedding gown and she looked perfect as the Princess-to-be during her wedding with Prince Charles
The Wedding Gown
Image: Getty Images
Princess Diana and Prince Charles' engagement took place nearly 40 years ago and this was the official photo released following their celebratory moment
Engagement
Image: Getty Images
Princess Diana quickly rose to fame for her fashion choices and among them, this black revenge dress remains an iconic one
Revenge Dress
Image: Getty Images
One of the sweetest childhood snaps of Prince Harry with his mother Princess Diana is this adorable click that remains special till today
With Prince Harry
Image: Getty Images
This photo of Princess Diana smiling wide as she poses alongside sons William and Harry and their father Prince Charles is a precious click because of how happy she looks
Family Photo
Image: Getty Images
Princess Diana did a fine job of raising two amazing princes and this click of the late Princess of Wales with her sons is beyond special
Young Princes
Image: Getty Images
Prince Charles and Princess Diana seemed like an ideal couple when they got married and while the fairytale romance didn't last, these clicks of the duo still remain memorable
Royal Couple
Image: Getty Images
Every royal wedding has consisted of iconic Buckingham Palace gallery snaps and this one from Princess Diana's wedding is one of them
Buckingham Palace
Image: Getty Images
Princess Diana was regarded by many as the most beautiful woman on earth and it's photos such as this one that truly capture her unmatched beauty
Unmatched Beauty
Image: Getty Images
Princess Diana's royal tours became popular thanks to her compassionate connection with everyone she met and it can be seen in photos such as this one
Royal Tour
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Travis Barker's unknown facts