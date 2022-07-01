Heading 3

Princess Diana's memorable snaps

Surabhi Redkar

JULY 01, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Princess Diana had the most beautiful wedding gown and she looked perfect as the Princess-to-be during her wedding with Prince Charles

The Wedding Gown 

Princess Diana and Prince Charles' engagement took place nearly 40 years ago and this was the official photo released following their celebratory moment

Engagement

Princess Diana quickly rose to fame for her fashion choices and among them, this black revenge dress remains an iconic one

Revenge Dress

One of the sweetest childhood snaps of Prince Harry with his mother Princess Diana is this adorable click that remains special till today

With Prince Harry

This photo of Princess Diana smiling wide as she poses alongside sons William and Harry and their father Prince Charles is a precious click because of how happy she looks

Family Photo

Princess Diana did a fine job of raising two amazing princes and this click of the late Princess of Wales with her sons is beyond special

Young Princes

Prince Charles and Princess Diana seemed like an ideal couple when they got married and while the fairytale romance didn't last, these clicks of the duo still remain memorable

Royal Couple

Every royal wedding has consisted of iconic Buckingham Palace gallery snaps and this one from Princess Diana's wedding is one of them

Buckingham Palace

Princess Diana was regarded by many as the most beautiful woman on earth and it's photos such as this one that truly capture her unmatched beauty

Unmatched Beauty

Princess Diana's royal tours became popular thanks to her compassionate connection with everyone she met and it can be seen in photos such as this one

Royal Tour 

