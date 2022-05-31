Heading 3

Prithviraj Sukumaran-Supriya's lovestory

MAY 31, 2022

Image: Prithviraj Sukumran Instagram

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Supriya Menon are one of the most adorable couples in Mollywood. They often exchange cute social media posts with each other, thereby major couple goals

Image: Prithviraj Sukumran Instagram

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Supriya reportedly met in Mumbai, where Supriya Menon was pursuing her career as a journalist

Image: Prithviraj Sukumran Instagram

Supriya Menon was working in the city as a journalist and the actor was eager to see Mumbai after reading Gregory David Roberts' novel Shantaram. These two later explored the city together and grew closer

Image: Prithviraj Sukumran Instagram

Later the friendship blossomed into love and in 2011 they took wedding vows to be together forever. On April 25, 2011, Prithviraj and Supriya Menon got married in an intimate ceremony in Kerala

Image: Prithviraj Sukumran Instagram

These two are now proud parents of a cute daughter, Alankrita, who they welcomed in 2014

Image: Prithviraj Sukumran Instagram

After marriage, Supriya gave up her job and city to live with Prithviraj in Kerala. Now, she runs a production house with her husband

Image: Prithviraj Sukumran Instagram

Prithviraj and Supriya have always been travel lovers who love to visit not-so-famous destinations across the world

Image: Prithviraj Sukumran Instagram

Supriya Menon dropped this heart-melting picture of the two on the birthday of Bro Daddy actor. Their captivating smile takes the cake

Image: Prithviraj Sukumran Instagram

The couple always complements each other very well and this pic is proof of it. They looked stunning in contrasting outfits

