Prithviraj Sukumaran-Supriya's lovestory
Priyanka Goud
MAY 31, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Prithviraj Sukumran Instagram
Prithviraj Sukumaran and Supriya Menon are one of the most adorable couples in Mollywood. They often exchange cute social media posts with each other, thereby major couple goals
Image: Prithviraj Sukumran Instagram
Prithviraj Sukumaran and Supriya reportedly met in Mumbai, where Supriya Menon was pursuing her career as a journalist
Image: Prithviraj Sukumran Instagram
Supriya Menon was working in the city as a journalist and the actor was eager to see Mumbai after reading Gregory David Roberts' novel Shantaram. These two later explored the city together and grew closer
Image: Prithviraj Sukumran Instagram
Later the friendship blossomed into love and in 2011 they took wedding vows to be together forever. On April 25, 2011, Prithviraj and Supriya Menon got married in an intimate ceremony in Kerala
Image: Prithviraj Sukumran Instagram
These two are now proud parents of a cute daughter, Alankrita, who they welcomed in 2014
Image: Prithviraj Sukumran Instagram
After marriage, Supriya gave up her job and city to live with Prithviraj in Kerala. Now, she runs a production house with her husband
Image: Prithviraj Sukumran Instagram
Prithviraj and Supriya have always been travel lovers who love to visit not-so-famous destinations across the world
Image: Prithviraj Sukumran Instagram
Supriya Menon dropped this heart-melting picture of the two on the birthday of Bro Daddy actor. Their captivating smile takes the cake
Image: Prithviraj Sukumran Instagram
The couple always complements each other very well and this pic is proof of it. They looked stunning in contrasting outfits
