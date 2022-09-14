Heading 3

Priya-Keerthy:
 Divas in Kerala sarees

Priyanka Goud

SEPT 14, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Keerthy Suresh looked like simplicity at its best in a cream cotton saree, paired with a red-sleeveless blouse. Her gajara and light makeup added to the charm of her look

Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan  Instagram

Kalyani Priyadarshan looked gorgeous in a traditional Kasavu saree,  paired with a sleeveless V-neck matching blouse. She completed her look with gajra in hair, subtle makeup and golden bangles

Image: Anupama Parameshwaran Instagram

Anupama Parameshwaran dressed up in a beige organza Kerala saree with a matching sleeveless blouse. She also wore a beautiful necklace, gajra and bindi, which added extra glam to her outfit

Image: Priya Prakash Varrier Instagram

Priya Prakash Varrier defined royalty with her look in traditional saree, long hair, a beautiful neckpiece and a big red bindi on forehead

Image: Manju Warrier Instagram

Manju Warrier looked pretty as always in a traditional saree paired up with a red blouse and simple makeup. She surely won hearts with her look

Image: Aishwarya Lekshmi Instagram

Aishwarya Lekshmi gave a modern touch to the traditional saree with stripes, and gold and silver patches, paired up with a sleeveless blouse. What a beauty

Image: Pearl Manney Instagram

Pearl Manney is mommy goa ls as she dressed up in a beautiful white saree with a red border, simple gold chain, gajra hair bun and looked breathtaking

Image: Anna Ben Instagram

Anna Ben showed how to slay traditional saree like Gen Z with a plunging backless blouse, matching bangles, and nose pin. So steal-worthy

Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram

In a Kasavu saree, Sai Pallavi made a statement. With white flowers in her hair and golden bangles, gold jewellery, she is the epitome of festival style

