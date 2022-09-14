Heading 3
Priya-Keerthy:
Divas in Kerala sarees
Priyanka Goud
SEPT 14, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Keerthy Suresh looked like simplicity at its best in a cream cotton saree, paired with a red-sleeveless blouse. Her gajara and light makeup added to the charm of her look
Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram
Kalyani Priyadarshan looked gorgeous in a traditional Kasavu saree, paired with a sleeveless V-neck matching blouse. She completed her look with gajra in hair, subtle makeup and golden bangles
Image: Anupama Parameshwaran Instagram
Anupama Parameshwaran dressed up in a beige organza Kerala saree with a matching sleeveless blouse. She also wore a beautiful necklace, gajra and bindi, which added extra glam to her outfit
Image: Priya Prakash Varrier Instagram
Priya Prakash Varrier defined royalty with her look in traditional saree, long hair, a beautiful neckpiece and a big red bindi on forehead
Image: Manju Warrier Instagram
Manju Warrier looked pretty as always in a traditional saree paired up with a red blouse and simple makeup. She surely won hearts with her look
Image: Aishwarya Lekshmi Instagram
Aishwarya Lekshmi gave a modern touch to the traditional saree with stripes, and gold and silver patches, paired up with a sleeveless blouse. What a beauty
Image: Pearl Manney Instagram
Pearl Manney is mommy goa ls as she dressed up in a beautiful white saree with a red border, simple gold chain, gajra hair bun and looked breathtaking
Image: Anna Ben Instagram
Anna Ben showed how to slay traditional saree like Gen Z with a plunging backless blouse, matching bangles, and nose pin. So steal-worthy
Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram
In a Kasavu saree, Sai Pallavi made a statement. With white flowers in her hair and golden bangles, gold jewellery, she is the epitome of festival style
