Priya Prakash Varrier's chic looks
Priyanka Goud
JULY 16, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Priya Prakash Varrier Instagram
Priya Prakash Varrier slipped in a red top with a plunging neckline, paired with pink polka dot trousers on Instagram, she accessorized the look with gold hoop earrings
Image: Priya Prakash Varrier Instagram
Priya Varrier showed how to be chic like a gen z in a denim skirt and pink crop top and looked cute as always
Image: Priya Prakash Varrier Instagram
Priya wore pink shorts with a printed t-shirt and crocs and looked every bit stylish and gave us major travel goals
Image: Priya Prakash Varrier Instagram
The actress shined bright as she paired her shimmery outfit with matching boots and completed her look with sleek hair in a braid
Image: Priya Prakash Varrier Instagram
Priya looked regal and beautiful in a green embroidery Anarkali dress by Mrunalini Rao with minimal makeup and chandbali earrings. She gave out major fashion cues on how to ace the traditional look perfectly
Image: Priya Prakash Varrier Instagram
The actress wore a spaghetti red top and a black skirt with a sleek hairstyle. She looks perfect in the subtle makeup, which she added oomph with red lipstick
Image: Priya Prakash Varrier Instagram
Priya Prakash Varrier looked drop-dead gorgeous in a rustic hand-painted and embroidered lehenga and accessorised her look with a royal choker and a pearl neckpiece that we have all our eyes on
Priya wore a little black dress and polka dot stockings, with her tresses open and curled in loose waves. She matched her sling purse to her outfit and kept her makeup simple
Image: Priya Prakash Varrier Instagram
