Priya Prakash Varrier slipped in a red top with a plunging neckline, paired with pink polka dot trousers on Instagram, she accessorized the look with gold hoop earrings.
Priya Varrier showed how to be chic like a gen z in a denim skirt and pink crop top and looked cute as always.
Priya wore pink shorts with a printed t-shirt and crocs and looked every bit stylish and gave us major travel goals.
The actress shined bright as she paired her shimmery outfit with matching boots and completed her look with sleek hair in a braid.
Priya looked regal and beautiful in a green embroidery Anarkali dress by Mrunalini Rao with minimal makeup and chandbali earrings. She gave out major fashion cues on how to ace the traditional look perfectly.
The actress wore a spaghetti red top and a black skirt with a sleek hairstyle. She looks perfect in the subtle makeup, which she added oomph with red lipstick.
Priya Prakash Varrier looked drop-dead gorgeous in a rustic hand-painted and embroidered lehenga and accessorised her look with a royal choker and a pearl neckpiece that we have all our eyes on.
Priya wore a little black dress and polka dot stockings, with her tresses open and curled in loose waves. She matched her sling purse to her outfit and kept her makeup simple.
