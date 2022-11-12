Heading 3
Priya Prakash Varrier’s love for sarees
Priyanka Goud
NOV 12, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Priya Prakash Varrier Instagram
Priya Prakash Varrier broke the internet with her utmost simplicity. The actress wore a basic white saree and added a red bindi and some minimal accessories.
Retro look
Image: Priya Prakash Varrier Instagram
Who knew a saree can be a beach outfit and be so good? The actress looked beautiful in a black saree as she chased sunset and waves at the beach.
Happy girls are the prettiest
Image: Priya Prakash Varrier Instagram
Priya Prakash Varrier glitters in a sequin saree as she sings Ranbir Kapoor's Channa Mereya and totally keeps us hooked to the screen.
Redefined beauty
Image: Priya Prakash Varrier Instagram
Priya donned a traditional Kasavu saree with a contrasting red sleeveless blouse. And we must say, she looks breathtaking.
The traditional way
Image: Priya Prakash Varrier Instagram
Priya showed simplicity is the best as she decked up in a sheer floral saree with subtle makeup, a hair bun, and statement earrings.
Vision in white
Image: Priya Prakash Varrier Instagram
Sarees can be fun too, Priya shows how to look perfectly stylish with her pink saree and sequin blouse, which seems perfect for a party or festival.
Pink saree with a modern twist
Image: Priya Prakash Varrier Instagram
Priya Varrier channelled her inner diva in a red saree, with no accessories and perfect makeup. So love this look.
Sight to behold
Image: Priya Prakash Varrier Instagram
Priya Prakash Varrier looks ravishing as she opts for a white saree with a sleeveless green blouse as her Onam look.
Onam celebration
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Trisha's sarees for PS1 promotions
Retro look