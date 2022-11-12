Heading 3

Priya Prakash Varrier’s love for sarees

Image: Priya Prakash Varrier Instagram

Priya Prakash Varrier broke the internet with her utmost simplicity. The actress wore a basic white saree and added a red bindi and some minimal accessories.

   Retro look

Image: Priya Prakash Varrier Instagram

Who knew a saree can be a beach outfit and be so good? The actress looked beautiful in a black saree as she chased sunset and waves at the beach. 

   Happy girls are the prettiest

Image: Priya Prakash Varrier Instagram

Priya Prakash Varrier glitters in a sequin saree as she sings Ranbir Kapoor's Channa Mereya and totally keeps us hooked to the screen.

   Redefined beauty

Image: Priya Prakash Varrier Instagram

Priya donned a traditional Kasavu saree with a contrasting red sleeveless blouse. And we must say, she looks breathtaking.

   The traditional way

Image: Priya Prakash Varrier Instagram

Priya showed simplicity is the best as she decked up in a sheer floral saree with subtle makeup, a hair bun, and statement earrings.

   Vision in white

Image: Priya Prakash Varrier Instagram

Sarees can be fun too, Priya shows how to look perfectly stylish with her pink saree and sequin blouse, which seems perfect for a party or festival.

   Pink saree with a modern twist

Image: Priya Prakash Varrier Instagram

Priya Varrier channelled her inner diva in a red saree, with no accessories and perfect makeup. So love this look.

   Sight to behold

Image: Priya Prakash Varrier Instagram

Priya Prakash Varrier looks ravishing as she opts for a white saree with a sleeveless green blouse as her Onam look.

   Onam celebration

