Heading 3
Priya Varrier's sizzling Thailand vacay
Priyanka Goud
OCT 21, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Priya Prakash Varrier Instagram
Priya Prakash Varrier switched on her vacation mode, enjoying her trip to the heavenly country of Thailand, and gave us major wanderlust goals.
Image: Priya Prakash Varrier Instagram
The actress raised temperatures soaring with alluring poses in a swimming pool. Half-immersed in the glimmery waters, Priya looked like a breath of fresh air, in a pink-knitted bralette.
Image: Priya Prakash Varrier Instagram
the actress flashed her radiant smile as she posed boldly in a bikini, with drenched hair and killer looks. The high-rise buildings at a distance behind her made the snap absolutely picture-perfect.
Image: Priya Prakash Varrier Instagram
Dressed in a simple floral dress, Priya looked pretty and simple as she won hearts with her charming smile. The actress went for no accessories but opted for a bag to move around.
Image: Priya Prakash Varrier Instagram
Priya showed how to pair up bikini tops with shorts during her Thailand vacation. It's the best beach dressing if one is not comfortable with swimsuits or bikinis.
Image: Priya Prakash Varrier Instagram
Dressed up in a yellow bikini top and black shorts, with a flower in her tresses, Priya posed with a tiger during her Thailand vacation.
Image: Priya Prakash Varrier Instagram
Priya is a beach baby as she loves posing with the water. In a white sheer cover-up, the beauty turned heads with her stunning poses and no makeup flawless look.
Image: Priya Prakash Varrier Instagram
Priya Prakash Varrier soaks up in the ocean water, clad in a blue bikini, and looks mesmerising.
Image: Priya Prakash Varrier Instagram
Priya Varrier looks pretty in an orange bikini top and black shorts as she enjoys the waves and breathtaking view of the ocean.
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Trisha's sarees for PS1 promotions