Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
september 27, 2023
Priyamani bagged another Hindi movie
Priyamani is a pan-Indian actress whose work spans across various industries. Since her debut in Mani Ratnam’s Raavan, she has done multiple Hindi films and shows including The Family Man and Jawan
Priyamani
Image: Sandeep Gudala's Instagram
Priyamani, who was recently seen as one of the leading girls in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, has now signed yet another Hindi movie
Jawan
Image: Priyamani's Instagram
The actress will star alongside Yami Gautam as a parallel lead in a political thriller based on true events
Image: Priyamani's Instagram
Political Thriller
While the character details of Priyamani have been kept under wraps, it is said to be a hard-hitting one. The untitled film will be bankrolled by Yami Gautam's husband, Aditya Dhar
The Producer
Image: Yami Gautam's Instagram
Direction
Image: Yami Gautam's Instagram
National award-winning director, Aditya Suhas Jambhale is signed to direct the film
Shooting
Image: Priyamani's Instagram
The shooting of the untitled political thriller is already going on. Priyamani will soon join the team on its Kashmir schedule
Upcoming Hindi releases
Image: Priyamani's Instagram
Priyamani also has two more Hindi films lined up: Ajay Devgn’s highly-anticipated sports drama, Maidaan, and Sangeeth Sivan’s next, co-starring Arjun Rampal
She also has several projects lined up down South, including Kutrappayirchi with Trisha Krishnan, Khaimara, and Quotation Gang, among others
South Projects
Image: Priyamani's Instagram
Last seen in OMG 2, Yami Gautam is next gearing up for the release of Dhoom Dhaam
Yami Gautam's next
Image: Sheldon Santos' Instagram
Yami was also part of Aditya Dhar's The Immortal Ashwatthama announced with Vicky Kaushal. However, now the film is reportedly shelved because of casting issues
Dhar's shelved project
Image: IMDb
