Priyamani bagged another Hindi movie

Priyamani is a pan-Indian actress whose work spans across various industries. Since her debut in Mani Ratnam’s Raavan, she has done multiple Hindi films and shows including The Family Man and Jawan

Priyamani

Priyamani, who was recently seen as one of the leading girls in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, has now signed yet another Hindi movie

Jawan

The actress will star alongside Yami Gautam as a parallel lead in a political thriller based on true events

Political Thriller

While the character details of Priyamani have been kept under wraps, it is said to be a hard-hitting one. The untitled film will be bankrolled by Yami Gautam's husband, Aditya Dhar

The Producer

Direction

National award-winning director, Aditya Suhas Jambhale is signed to direct the film 

Shooting

The shooting of the untitled political thriller is already going on. Priyamani will soon join the team on its Kashmir schedule

Upcoming Hindi releases

Priyamani also has two more Hindi films lined up: Ajay Devgn’s highly-anticipated sports drama, Maidaan, and Sangeeth Sivan’s next, co-starring Arjun Rampal

She also has several projects lined up down South, including Kutrappayirchi with Trisha Krishnan, Khaimara, and Quotation Gang, among others

South Projects

Last seen in OMG 2, Yami Gautam is next gearing up for the release of Dhoom Dhaam

Yami Gautam's next

Yami was also part of Aditya Dhar's The Immortal Ashwatthama announced with Vicky Kaushal. However, now the film is reportedly shelved because of casting issues

Dhar's shelved project

