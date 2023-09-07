Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Entertainment

september 07, 2023

Priyamani’s movies and shows

She gained widespread recognition for her role as a village girl

Paruthiveeran   

This movie was a commercial and critical flop

Kangalal Kaithu Sei 

A working man from the National Investigating agency tries to protect the nation

The Family Man 

She was paired with Dhanush in her debut movie

Adhu Oru Kana Kalam 

Chaarulatha 

She played a dual role as Chaaru and Latha

Reality shows of Season 3 in Tamil she appeared as a judge in Zee Tamil

Dance Jodi Dance

She appeared as a host and judge in Malayalam channel Mazhavil Manorama

D4 Dance 

She appeared as judge in ETV kannada

Dancing Star 2 and Dancing star Juniors 

She appeared as a judge for Kings of Dance in Star Vijay 

Kings of Dance Tamil 

She appeared as a judge for this show on Telugu ETV

Dhee 1 to Dhee 11

