Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Entertainment
september 07, 2023
Priyamani’s movies and shows
She gained widespread recognition for her role as a village girl
Paruthiveeran
Image: IMDB
This movie was a commercial and critical flop
Kangalal Kaithu Sei
Image: IMDB
A working man from the National Investigating agency tries to protect the nation
Image: IMDB
The Family Man
She was paired with Dhanush in her debut movie
Adhu Oru Kana Kalam
Image: IMDB
Chaarulatha
Image: IMDB
She played a dual role as Chaaru and Latha
Reality shows of Season 3 in Tamil she appeared as a judge in Zee Tamil
Dance Jodi Dance
Image: IMDB
She appeared as a host and judge in Malayalam channel Mazhavil Manorama
D4 Dance
Image: IMDB
She appeared as judge in ETV kannada
Dancing Star 2 and Dancing star Juniors
Image: IMDB
She appeared as a judge for Kings of Dance in Star Vijay
Kings of Dance Tamil
Image: IMDB
She appeared as a judge for this show on Telugu ETV
Dhee 1 to Dhee 11
Image: IMDB
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.