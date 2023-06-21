Heading 3

JUNE 21, 2023

 Priyanka-Alaya: Celebs with tattoos

The Main Tera Hero star has the number 24 inked behind his left ear which is linked to his birthday date 

Varun Dhawan

Image : Varun Dhawan’s Instagram

The fashion icon has got inked on her wrist and arm 

Image : Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

Khushi Kapoor

The former Miss World has a tattoo dedicated to her late father which says 'Daddy's lil girl..'

Priyanka Chopra

Image : Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram

The millennial star has many tattoos consisting of a half feather, a bow, and many more

Alaya F

Image : Alaya F’s Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

Image : Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

Inspired by her sister, Janhvi got inked 'I love you my labbu' which was a pet name given by her late mother Sridevi

Image : Deepika Padukone’s Instagram

Deepika Padukone

The star earlier had an RK tattoo which had been the talk of the town but now she has 82'E inked near her neck which is her skincare brand

Anshula has puzzle tattoos with her sister Khushi as they share a special bond

Anshula Kapoor

Image : Anshula Kapoor’s Instagram

Arjun Kapoor

Image : Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram

The Ki and Ka actor has got an ink dedicated to his sister Anshula

Akshay Kumar

Image : Akshay Kumar’s Instagram

The Hera Pheri actor has a tattoo dedicated to his son Aarav

Image : Swara Bhasker’s Instagram

The new mom-to-be has inked depicted the different phases of the moon

Swara Bhasker

