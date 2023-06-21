Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Entertainment
JUNE 21, 2023
Priyanka-Alaya: Celebs with tattoos
The Main Tera Hero star has the number 24 inked behind his left ear which is linked to his birthday date
Varun Dhawan
Image : Varun Dhawan’s Instagram
The fashion icon has got inked on her wrist and arm
Image : Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram
Khushi Kapoor
The former Miss World has a tattoo dedicated to her late father which says 'Daddy's lil girl..'
Priyanka Chopra
Image : Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram
The millennial star has many tattoos consisting of a half feather, a bow, and many more
Alaya F
Image : Alaya F’s Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor
Image : Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Inspired by her sister, Janhvi got inked 'I love you my labbu' which was a pet name given by her late mother Sridevi
Image : Deepika Padukone’s Instagram
Deepika Padukone
The star earlier had an RK tattoo which had been the talk of the town but now she has 82'E inked near her neck which is her skincare brand
Anshula has puzzle tattoos with her sister Khushi as they share a special bond
Anshula Kapoor
Image : Anshula Kapoor’s Instagram
Arjun Kapoor
Image : Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram
The Ki and Ka actor has got an ink dedicated to his sister Anshula
Akshay Kumar
Image : Akshay Kumar’s Instagram
The Hera Pheri actor has a tattoo dedicated to his son Aarav
Image : Swara Bhasker’s Instagram
The new mom-to-be has inked depicted the different phases of the moon
Swara Bhasker
