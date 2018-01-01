Priyanka and Nick's
vacation diaries
Shefali Fernandes
SEPT 13, 2022
Photo: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Holidaying in Turks and Caicos
Priyanka and Nick were seen enjoying the breathtaking beauty of the island as they enjoyed their time on the yacht
Photo: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Christmas in London
Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas and their dog Diana wore puffer jackets as they stepped out for a stroll in London on Christmas
Photo: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Celebrating Nick's birthday in Pennsylvania
Priyanka is seen giving Nick a hug from behind as he kissed her cheek as they celebrated the singer's birthday in Farmington, Pennsylvania
Photo: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Holi in Mumbai
Nick Jonas celebrated his first Holi with his wife Priyanka Chopra at the Holi bash organised by Isha Ambani in Mumbai, Maharashtra
Photo: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Riding horses in Santa Barbara
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas channelled their inner cowgirl and cowboy as they head out for a 'magic' date in Santa Barbara, California
Photo: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Beachy vacay in Bahamas
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas back in 2018 relaxed together soaking in the sun in the Bahamas on the beach
Photo: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Diwali in Cabo
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated the festival of Diwali together in Cabo, Mexico
Photo: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
In 2019, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended JBL Fest in Las Vegas. The duo twinned in black outfits as they posed for a selfie
Partying in Vegas
Photo: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Celebrating Priyanka’s birthday in Miami
Priyanka jetted off to Florida to celebrate her birthday in 2019 with Nick Jonas and her family
Photo: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
First NY in Switzerland
Priyanka and Nick celebrated their first New Year after their wedding in December 2018, in the snow-capped mountains of Switzerland
