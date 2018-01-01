Heading 3

Priyanka and Nick's

vacation diaries

Shefali Fernandes

SEPT 13, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Photo: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

 Holidaying in Turks and Caicos

Priyanka and Nick were seen enjoying the breathtaking beauty of the island as they enjoyed their time on the yacht

Photo: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Christmas in London

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas and their dog Diana wore puffer jackets as they stepped out for a stroll in London on Christmas

Photo: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Celebrating Nick's birthday in Pennsylvania

Priyanka is seen giving Nick a hug from behind as he kissed her cheek as they celebrated the singer's birthday in Farmington, Pennsylvania

Photo: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Holi in Mumbai

Nick Jonas celebrated his first Holi with his wife Priyanka Chopra at the Holi bash organised by Isha Ambani in Mumbai, Maharashtra

Photo: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Riding horses in Santa Barbara

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas channelled their inner cowgirl and cowboy as they head out for a 'magic' date in Santa Barbara, California

Photo: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Beachy vacay in Bahamas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas back in 2018 relaxed together soaking in the sun in the Bahamas on the beach

Photo: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Diwali in Cabo

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated the festival of Diwali together in Cabo, Mexico

Photo: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

In 2019, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended JBL Fest in Las Vegas. The duo twinned in black outfits as they posed for a selfie

 Partying in Vegas

Photo: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Celebrating Priyanka’s birthday in Miami

Priyanka jetted off to Florida to celebrate her birthday in 2019 with Nick Jonas and her family

Photo: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

First NY in Switzerland

Priyanka and Nick celebrated their first New Year after their wedding in December 2018, in the snow-capped mountains of Switzerland

