Heading 3

Hemelin Darlong

Lifestyle

JUly 08, 2023

Priyanka Chahar’s Skin Care Routine

Priyanka stated that she uses more organic products instead of chemical-based ones

More organic products

 Image:  Pexels 

She has also stated that she makes turmeric, honey, and gram flour paste at home and applies it to her skin

Organic homemade paste

 Image:  Pexels 

She uses fruits like bananas and scrubs them on her face

Fruits

 Image:  Pexels 

Her first step before going to sleep is to cleanse her face and remove all the leftover makeup and pollution from her face

Cleanser

 Image:  Pexels 

2nd step before going to bed is applying toner as toner helps your skin brighten and keeps it hydrated

Toner 

 Image:  Pexels 

She also stated that she carries her sunscreen with her everywhere she goes, as it helps prevent the damage caused by the UV rays

Moisturizer

 Image:  Pexels 

Sunscreen

 Image:  Pexels 

Priyanka stated that she uses her lipstick as a blush, on her lips and eyeshadow, which gives her that glowy natural look

Her makeup hack

 Image:  Pexels 

She stated that there was no pollution and dust inside the house, and felt her skin was quite healthy due to less exposure to them

Her skin on the Bigg Boss house

 Image:  Pexels 

She also stated that she loves and accepts compliments about her skin and herself as it boosts her confidence

Her acceptance of compliments

 Image:  Pexels 

