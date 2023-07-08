Heading 3
Hemelin Darlong
Lifestyle
JUly 08, 2023
Priyanka Chahar’s Skin Care Routine
Priyanka stated that she uses more organic products instead of chemical-based ones
More organic products
Image: Pexels
She has also stated that she makes turmeric, honey, and gram flour paste at home and applies it to her skin
Organic homemade paste
Image: Pexels
She uses fruits like bananas and scrubs them on her face
Fruits
Image: Pexels
Her first step before going to sleep is to cleanse her face and remove all the leftover makeup and pollution from her face
Cleanser
Image: Pexels
2nd step before going to bed is applying toner as toner helps your skin brighten and keeps it hydrated
Toner
Image: Pexels
She also stated that she carries her sunscreen with her everywhere she goes, as it helps prevent the damage caused by the UV rays
Moisturizer
Image: Pexels
She also stated that she carries her sunscreen with her everywhere she goes, as it helps prevent the damage caused by the UV rays
Sunscreen
Image: Pexels
Priyanka stated that she uses her lipstick as a blush, on her lips and eyeshadow, which gives her that glowy natural look
Her makeup hack
Image: Pexels
She stated that there was no pollution and dust inside the house, and felt her skin was quite healthy due to less exposure to them
Her skin on the Bigg Boss house
Image: Pexels
She also stated that she loves and accepts compliments about her skin and herself as it boosts her confidence
Her acceptance of compliments
Image: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.