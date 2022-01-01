Heading 3

Priyanka Chopra-inspired

work wear looks

Anjali Sinha

SEPT 15, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Blu-tiful

This formal blue shirt by PeeCee is perfect for work lunch and meetings

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

On-point

We are obsessed with Priyanka’s virtual meeting look in white. Bookmark this one for you!

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Hello Beautiful

She looks pretty in this yellow co-ord set, which she paired with gold accessories

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Boss lady

The Barfi actress dons a black shirt with matching pants and gives boss lady vibes

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Pristine in white

She looks stunning in an embellished white co-ord set which is perfect for an after-office party look

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Bewitching in black

Priyanka looks like an absolute diva in this black pantsuit with formal matching shoes

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

This formal purple dress from Priyanka’s wardrobe is perfect for office meetings and parties equally

I ‘purple’ you

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Lady in white

She looks gorgeous in this white formal wear and we are taking notes!

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Suit up

The star looks beautiful in a red blazer with matching pants and hoop earrings

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Chic & Classy

Priyanka looks chic and classy in this white ensemble with matching heels

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Karan Johar’s style game

Click Here