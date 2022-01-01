Priyanka Chopra-inspired
work wear looks
Anjali Sinha
SEPT 15, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Blu-tiful
This formal blue shirt by PeeCee is perfect for work lunch and meetings
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
On-point
We are obsessed with Priyanka’s virtual meeting look in white. Bookmark this one for you!
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Hello Beautiful
She looks pretty in this yellow co-ord set, which she paired with gold accessories
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Boss lady
The Barfi actress dons a black shirt with matching pants and gives boss lady vibes
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Pristine in white
She looks stunning in an embellished white co-ord set which is perfect for an after-office party look
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Bewitching in black
Priyanka looks like an absolute diva in this black pantsuit with formal matching shoes
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
This formal purple dress from Priyanka’s wardrobe is perfect for office meetings and parties equally
I ‘purple’ you
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Lady in white
She looks gorgeous in this white formal wear and we are taking notes!
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Suit up
The star looks beautiful in a red blazer with matching pants and hoop earrings
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Chic & Classy
Priyanka looks chic and classy in this white ensemble with matching heels
