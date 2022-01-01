Heading 3

Khushi Kapoor's

Glamorous selfies

Shefali Fernandes

SEPT 16, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

 Million dollar smile

Dressed in a white sweatshirt and pink framed sunglasses, Khushi Kapoor flaunted her smile as she posed for the camera

Makeup on point

We certainly take our eyes off Khushi's makeup that featured black winged eyeliner, contoured cheeks, a dewy finish, and a peachy lip

No-makeup selfie

Khushi is seen posing with her messy hair look and can be seen wearing a loose tee and her tattoos are visible

Car-fie

Khushi can be seen posing in a stylish white top. The minimal eye makeup and rosy lips make her look more attractive. 

Goofy vibes

Khushi wore a green strappy top and high-rise denims jeans. She flaunted her winged eyeliner, glossy red lips, and glowy skin

Beauty in black

Khushi Kapoor wore a vintage netted black top and kept her makeup minimal with a brown-toned look

Khushi Kapoor wore a pretty white floral print dress from the UK-based fashion brand House of CB. It also had a thigh-high slit

Floral power

Sun-kissed selfie

Khushi Kapoor was seen seated on a couch while soaking up the sun and wore a pink sweater

Denim love

Khushi Kapoor wore a double denim jacket from the brand Revice Denim as she posed for a selfie

 Little brown dress

Khushi’s brown dress from the House of CB is just perfect. It featured a corset bodice and a one-shoulder design

