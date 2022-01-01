Khushi Kapoor's
Glamorous selfies
Photo: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Million dollar smile
Dressed in a white sweatshirt and pink framed sunglasses, Khushi Kapoor flaunted her smile as she posed for the camera
Photo: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Makeup on point
We certainly take our eyes off Khushi's makeup that featured black winged eyeliner, contoured cheeks, a dewy finish, and a peachy lip
Photo: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
No-makeup selfie
Khushi is seen posing with her messy hair look and can be seen wearing a loose tee and her tattoos are visible
Photo: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Car-fie
Khushi can be seen posing in a stylish white top. The minimal eye makeup and rosy lips make her look more attractive.
Photo: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Goofy vibes
Khushi wore a green strappy top and high-rise denims jeans. She flaunted her winged eyeliner, glossy red lips, and glowy skin
Photo: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Beauty in black
Khushi Kapoor wore a vintage netted black top and kept her makeup minimal with a brown-toned look
Photo: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi Kapoor wore a pretty white floral print dress from the UK-based fashion brand House of CB. It also had a thigh-high slit
Floral power
Photo: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Sun-kissed selfie
Khushi Kapoor was seen seated on a couch while soaking up the sun and wore a pink sweater
Photo: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Denim love
Khushi Kapoor wore a double denim jacket from the brand Revice Denim as she posed for a selfie
Photo: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Little brown dress
Khushi’s brown dress from the House of CB is just perfect. It featured a corset bodice and a one-shoulder design
