Priyanka Chopra Jonas with her pets

August 08, 2021

During an interview surrounded by adorable puppies, Diana clung to Priyanka Chopra and her life changed from then

She adopted Diana in 2016 from North Shore Rescue in New York
From sharing magazine cover space with PeeCee to travelling the world around with her, Diana has always been there for her

They sometimes even twin in stylish custom-made clothes

Priyanka had once revealed in an interview that Diana hates to be left alone and has separation anxiety

Diana grew up on film sets with PeeCee and is super clever. The little canine knows how to act depending on the situation

Priyanka gifted Nick Jonas, Gino the German, on their first wedding anniversary

Gino made staying at home Experience fun for Pri and Nick

Nick and Priyanka together adopted another rescue dog, an adorable husky-Australian shepherd named Panda

The actress loves all three of them as her own kids and often shares pictures playing around with her 3 furry friends

Priyanka’s pets also have their Instagram accounts and they all enjoy a massive fan following

