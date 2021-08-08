Priyanka Chopra Jonas with her pets August 08, 2021
During an interview surrounded by adorable puppies, Diana clung to Priyanka Chopra and her life changed from then
She adopted Diana in 2016 from North Shore Rescue in New York
From sharing magazine cover space with PeeCee to travelling the world around with her, Diana has always been there for her
They sometimes even twin in stylish custom-made clothes
Priyanka had once revealed in an interview that Diana hates to be left alone and has separation anxiety
Diana grew up on film sets with PeeCee and is super clever. The little canine knows how to act depending on the situation
Priyanka gifted Nick Jonas, Gino the German, on their first wedding anniversary
Gino made staying at home Experience fun for Pri and Nick
Nick and Priyanka together adopted another rescue dog, an adorable husky-Australian shepherd named Panda
The actress loves all three of them as her own kids and often shares pictures playing around with her 3 furry friends
Priyanka’s pets also have their Instagram accounts and they all enjoy a massive fan following
